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Jean's avatar
Jean
7d

I'm reading our US is currently experiencing a widespread onset of severe norovirus. From your discussion here, one could speculate that HOCI could have a beneficial role to play here and in the home as well.

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1 reply by Curativa Bay
D D's avatar
D D
6d

I just sent this to everyone I can reach. Thank you for caring and sharing this information.

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