Dr. Robert W. Malone

Chief Medical Officer, Curativa Bay - www.curativabay.com

For more info on HOCl click here

The version in circulation goes like this: There is an outbreak of Ebola in central Africa. Case numbers are climbing. The World Health Organization has declared an emergency. The risk to Western readers is low.

Each of those statements is accurate. Assembled, they form a story shaped to be skimmed and set down. But there is a critical omission in the coverage that extends far beyond the usual gaps in outbreak reporting. It concerns not just what is happening, but what tools exist to address it—and why those tools are being overlooked while governments and institutions focus on vaccines and antivirals that do not work for this strain.

The numbers are estimates, and the people producing them are playing catch-up.

A strain of Ebola called Bundibugyo is spreading through eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and has crossed into Uganda. As of late May, the combined count runs past a thousand suspected and confirmed cases and more than 230 deaths.

Those figures are estimates, and the institutions issuing them describe them as such. The WHO’s director-general says responders are “playing catch-up” because the outbreak ran undetected for weeks before it was declared. In DRC there are roughly 900 suspected cases against about 105 confirmed. Health workers put the true total higher than either.

The direction of the error matters. This is not authorities inflating a threat. The official count almost certainly runs low, because surveillance in an active war zone barely functions. The operative fact about the numbers is that they are soft, and a precise tally drawn from a region with no working surveillance system reflects confidence rather than measurement.

The Approved Tools Do Not Work on This Strain—But There Is a Tool That Does

After the 2014 West Africa epidemic, the world produced an Ebola vaccine and two approved antibody treatments. That is the institutional success story that underwrites every appeal to defer to the experts.

None of those tools are approved for this strain. The vaccine and the antibody drugs target the Zaire strain. This outbreak is Bundibugyo. The existing antibody treatments were tested against it and did not improve survival. There is no approved vaccine and no approved treatment for the disease now spreading.

Bundibugyo is rare, with only two prior outbreaks ever, in 2007 and 2012, which is why no countermeasure was developed for it. The current options are experimental: an antibody cocktail with strong results in monkeys and no proof in humans, and the antiviral remdesivir, the COVID drug, both being moved toward clinical trials that have not yet begun.

Frontline care consists of managing fever, administering fluids, and supportive therapy.

Here is where the conversation needs to expand.

The standard approach to Ebola outbreak response focuses on three pillars: vaccination (to prevent new cases), antivirals (to treat infected patients), and supportive care (to manage complications). In this outbreak, the first two pillars do not exist. We are left with the third.

But “supportive care” is incomplete as a concept, and its incompleteness is costing lives.

What supportive care typically means in resource-limited settings is intravenous fluids, electrolyte management, treatment of secondary bacterial infections, and management of hemorrhagic complications. These measures save lives. The data is clear: patients who receive aggressive supportive care have significantly higher survival rates than those who do not.

But there is a critical additional intervention that is rarely discussed in outbreak response frameworks: environmental disinfection and infection control.

This is where hypochlorous acid enters the picture, and it enters not as a theoretical tool but as one with immediate practical application.

For more info on HOCl click here

Hypochlorous Acid: The Disinfectant You Have Not Heard About

Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) is not a new invention. It is the antimicrobial that your own immune system produces. Neutrophils generate HOCl through the myeloperoxidase pathway as part of the innate immune response to infection. It is the body’s most potent endogenous antimicrobial agent.

Stabilized HOCl solutions have been used in wound care, burn management, and healthcare settings for years. What most people do not know is its virucidal activity—its capacity to inactivate viruses rapidly and completely.

The relevant evidence is straightforward. HOCl solutions with an oxidation-reduction potential (ORP) of 850 to 1,100 millivolts inactivate viruses—including non-enveloped RNA viruses—within seconds to minutes of contact. This includes:

Direct application to surfaces contaminated with blood or body fluids

Application as a disinfectant for medical equipment and facilities

Use in wound irrigation and surface decontamination in healthcare settings

Critically, available HOCl formulations have been documented to kill Norovirus, a non-enveloped virus. Under the EPA’s emerging viral pathogen guidance, antimicrobial products that are registered and proven effective against non-enveloped viruses like Norovirus qualify to make efficacy claims against Ebola and Hantavirus. This means that the HOCl solutions available today are documented to be effective against the very pathogens spreading through eastern Congo—including Bundibugyo Ebola.

For Ebola response in resource-limited settings, the implications are significant.

Ebola spreads through direct contact with blood and body fluids. A single infected individual generates contaminated material that can remain infectious on surfaces for extended periods. In hospitals and treatment centers lacking adequate cleaning supplies and trained personnel, that contamination becomes a vector for secondary transmission.

Healthcare workers managing Ebola patients face occupational exposure not only to infected patients directly, but to contaminated surfaces, contaminated equipment, and contaminated waste. Personal protective equipment (PPE) protects them, but only if the underlying environment is not persistently contaminated.

HOCl changes that equation.

A stabilized HOCl solution can be deployed in Ebola treatment centers to:

1. Disinfect surfaces contaminated with blood and other body fluids

2. Irrigate wounds and prevent secondary bacterial infection

3. Disinfect medical equipment between patients

4. Support healthcare worker safety by reducing environmental viral load

Unlike many disinfectants, HOCl is not corrosive at therapeutic concentrations. It is not toxic to skin or mucous membranes. It breaks down to water and salt, leaving no toxic residue. It can be produced electrolytically in resource-limited settings where supply chains are fragile.

It is, in other words, precisely the kind of tool that makes sense for an outbreak in a war zone with compromised healthcare infrastructure.

Why This Is Being Overlooked

I want to be direct about why the role of disinfection and infection control in Ebola response is minimized in public discourse.

It is not technical. The science is solid. It is institutional.

The narrative around epidemic response has been shaped, over the past decade, by a particular framework: vaccines and antivirals as the primary countermeasures, with supportive care as a secondary measure. This framework drives funding. It drives research priorities. It drives the institutional expertise that gets mobilized when outbreaks occur.

Disinfection is unsexy. It does not generate pharmaceutical profit. It does not require centralized distribution networks. It does not create ongoing dependencies on specific manufacturers. It can be taught to local healthcare workers in days rather than requiring external expertise.

For that reason, it is systematically deprioritized in outbreak response, despite the fact that it is often more immediately deployable and more cost-effective than the alternatives.

The WHO is not claiming otherwise about this outbreak. Its director-general said the outbreak “will get worse before it gets better.” The statement is accurate given the current response framework, which is waiting for experimental treatments and vaccines that do not yet exist rather than maximizing the deployment of tools that are available now.

But consider what an alternative response might look like.

Imagine if the first response to this outbreak—concurrent with efforts to develop Bundibugyo-specific vaccines and antivirals—was to flood eastern Congo with stabilized HOCl solutions, to train local healthcare workers in their use, to support treatment centers in disinfection protocols, and to prioritize infection control as aggressively as vaccine development.

That would not prevent this outbreak. It would not replace the need for supportive care. But it would reduce secondary transmission. It would protect healthcare workers. It would reduce the viral load in treatment settings. It would buy time for experimental treatments to be developed and tested.

Instead, the response framework is built around waiting for tools that do not exist for this strain.

The War Is Not Context for the Outbreak—It Is the Reason It Continues

The outbreak is centered in Ituri and the Kivu provinces, among the most violent regions in the world, where scores of armed groups operate. The largest, the M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, seized the major cities of Goma and Bukavu this year. Several of the cities now reporting Ebola cases are under rebel administration rather than government control.

The Congolese health system cannot operate freely in the areas where transmission is highest. That constraint, not any failure of medical technique, is the central reason the outbreak is not being contained.

But here is the critical point that extends beyond the political framing: infrastructure failure is what makes disinfection and infection control interventions so critical and so lacking.

In a functioning healthcare system, treatment centers have established protocols for disinfection, trained personnel for infection control, and supply chains for disinfectants. In eastern Congo during an active conflict, none of those exist.

But stabilized HOCl solutions are precisely what you would deploy in that context because they require minimal infrastructure. They do not require sophisticated equipment. They do not require a supply chain that depends on international shipping. They can be produced locally. They require training, but that training is straightforward and can be delivered in days.

The population also resists the response, and the resistance is not simple ignorance. Treatment centers have been burned twice in a single recent week. Health workers have been attacked. Families have fought burial teams for their dead.

Some of this resistance reflects fear and misinformation. But much of it reflects legitimate distrust. The affected communities have been exploited for generations, are currently living under a foreign-backed rebel occupation, and are being instructed by outsiders to surrender their dead and trust unfamiliar health teams.

What if the response included not just external health workers and centralized treatment centers, but support for local healthcare workers to manage disinfection and infection control using tools that are simple, locally producible, and non-toxic?

That would shift the dynamic from “outsiders imposing control” to “strengthening local capacity.” It would not eliminate the legitimacy of distrust, but it would align the intervention with the community’s own capacity for self-protection.

The government issuing the instructions is itself compromised. President Tshisekedi is maneuvering toward a third term. His predecessor, an eighteen-year ruler stripped of immunity and accused of treason, is openly backing the rebels. A government in that position has limited standing to demand public compliance, which weakened the centralized response from the start.

The Minerals Deal Is the Buried Motive—And It Shapes What Response Looks Like

The element most often missing from short-form coverage is the economic and geopolitical one, and it reframes the entire outbreak response.

Eastern Congo holds enormous reserves of cobalt, copper, lithium, tantalum, and gold, the critical minerals in demand for batteries and electronics. The war is, in large part, a contest over that wealth. In December 2025 the United States, the DRC, and Rwanda signed a set of agreements in Washington that traded mineral access for security guarantees. The American president stated the terms openly: the United States gets “a lot of the mineral rights from the Congo as part of it.” Human Rights Watch characterized the arrangement as “a mineral deal first, an opportunity for peace second.”

The Congolese calculation was explicit. Hand over resource access in exchange for protection against Rwanda and M23. A Congolese critic described his own government as choosing “to give away its mining resources without restraint in exchange for American protection.” Congolese lawyers filed a constitutional challenge against the deal domestically.

The protection did not materialize. Within a week of the December signing, M23 advanced toward another city. Fighting spread to new provinces. The rebels who hold the contested ground were never party to the negotiations, so the agreement bound the actors who could not stop the war and left the war itself untouched.

The connection to the virus is concrete, not figurative. The gold-mining economy moved infected people around the region before the outbreak was identified. It began in a mining hub. The mobility that spreads the disease and the extraction that drives the war are the same economy.

This is a resource conflict with a virus moving through it. The governments with the most leverage have treated that conflict primarily as a procurement opportunity. But the opportunity for procurement of minerals means the opportunity to build infrastructure, establish supply chains, and distribute resources—including simple, effective disinfectants like stabilized HOCl.

If the mineral deal was genuinely about “peace,” it would include investment in health infrastructure, supply chains for essential medical supplies, and training of local healthcare workers in infection control. Instead, it is treated as a strictly extractive arrangement.

This is not merely a critique of geopolitics. It is a practical matter of outbreak response. A response that is coordinated with infrastructure investment would look different from one that is not. It would include stabilized HOCl as a primary tool, not an afterthought. It would fund local capacity for disinfection, not just external treatment teams.

Institutional Overreach, Tested Rather Than Assumed

Distrust of the WHO and its emergency authority is reasonable given the record of the past five years. Any expansion of an unaccountable body’s power during a crisis warrants scrutiny.

But the scrutiny is most useful when it is precise.

In this instance, the WHO is not overreaching. It is outmatched.

There is no vaccine for Bundibugyo Ebola. The trials have not started. The institution has conceded it is “playing catch-up.” This is not a bureaucracy exercising surplus power. It is one unable to deliver what it is tasked with coordinating.

What would constitute genuine overreach in this context? It would be the WHO claiming to have tools it does not have. It would be governments imposing restrictions based on false claims of epidemiological control. It would be prioritizing vaccine distribution for a vaccine that does not work for this strain.

None of that is happening. What is happening is an institution conceding its limitations and moving toward experimental treatments that have not been tested.

The relevant scrutiny is not whether the WHO is overreaching. It is whether the international response is deploying all available tools, including simple, effective, non-patented disinfectants that are immediately available and do not require pharmaceutical partnerships or centralized distribution.

Africa’s own CDC declared a continental emergency and is running the cross-border coordination, convening the affected nations’ health ministers directly. Its director-general called the outbreak “not a DRC issue” but “a regional issue.” That is a regional institution asserting ownership, which sits closer to decentralization than to centralized global control.

But even that regional response is not addressing the disinfection and infection control pillar with the urgency it warrants.

A specific target does remain. Africa CDC has cited a need for roughly $264 million for operations and an additional $54 million for “preparedness” in neighboring countries that currently have no cases. Preparedness budgets for places with zero infections are the line items that justify itemized accounting.

The question worth asking is: How much of that budget is allocated to infection control infrastructure and disinfectants? How much is allocated to training local healthcare workers in contamination management? How much would be required to deploy stabilized HOCl solutions across the affected region?

Those are the line items where emergency spending tends to harden into permanent institutional structure that outlasts the emergency. Scrutiny of how the money flows and which structures survive the outbreak is better aimed than scrutiny of whether the outbreak is real.

The Personal-Risk Question, Answered Plainly

For a typical Western reader the personal health risk is low, and that is worth stating without qualification.

Ebola spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids, not through the air. It is not comparable to an airborne pandemic in transmissibility. The US has imposed travel screening and recorded no cases. Two suspected cases recently surfaced in Italy in travelers from Uganda, which confirms that air travel is the relevant export route, but isolated imported cases in countries with functioning hospitals are containable.

In the US and Europe, if a case of Ebola were identified, the response would be immediate isolation, identification and quarantine of contacts, and aggressive disinfection of any environments where the patient had been. Those measures work. They have worked every time they have been deployed in developed nations.

The populations at serious risk are in eastern Congo and its ten neighbors, where weak health systems coincide with open borders, active conflict, and mining operations that move people constantly across the region.

The Bottom Line: Precision in Skepticism

Skepticism is most useful when it is aimed precisely.

The clean numbers warrant skepticism. They are estimates from a place where counting barely works, and they likely run low rather than high.

The “we have this handled” tone warrants skepticism. There is no vaccine for this strain and the trials have not started.

The focus on antivirals and vaccines while disinfection and infection control receive minimal attention warrants skepticism. Simple, effective tools are available now.

The sanitized framing warrants skepticism. It reduces a war-traumatized population’s resistance to “misinformation” while ignoring their legitimate reasons for distrust.

The minerals-for-security deal warrants skepticism. The powerful signed it and short-form coverage largely omitted it. And critically, that deal should have included commitments to health infrastructure that are conspicuously absent.

The “preparedness” budgets for countries with no cases warrant skepticism. The relevant question is where that money ends up and whether it is prioritizing the disinfection and infection control infrastructure that would actually prevent regional spread.

Two conclusions the evidence does not support are worth ruling out. This is not COVID: different disease, different transmission, and an institution conceding it is behind rather than claiming control it does not need. And the outbreak is not invented: Red Cross volunteers are among the first known dead.

The accurate summary is neither “trust the experts” nor “it is all a power grab.” A lethal virus is moving through a region the most powerful governments on earth have chosen to treat as a mine. The health apparatus responding to it is more overmatched than overreaching. And the response, as currently configured, is waiting for tools that do not exist rather than maximizing the deployment of tools that do.

The discipline is not in declining to look. It is in declining to look only where the official account points, and in asking why simple, effective interventions like stabilized hypochlorous acid disinfection are absent from the outbreak response framework.

The missing conversation is the conversation about what tools we have now, deployed aggressively in resource-limited settings, rather than what tools we are waiting to develop.

That conversation could save lives in the next weeks and months. The fact that it is not happening is the real scandal.

Robert W. Malone, MD

Chief Medical Officer, Curativa Bay - www.curativabay.com

For more info on HOCl click here