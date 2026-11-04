Curativa Bay

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Computer Guy
Nov 5

Dr. Malone: I wonder if you could please make our preparation decisions a bit easier. I’ve looked at the Curative Bay bundles and still can’t figure out what to have on hand.

Scenario: ebola or some other crazy pathogen gets a foothold in the USA. What specific set of products do we want to have on hand for the various cleaning / sanitation / health needs (surfaces, hands, mouth/sinus, etc). What if we just want to have enough HOCL on hand in the various formulations in the same way that I currently stock ivermectin, hydoxychloroquine, z-pak, etc. And, please indicate based on people / sizes (how much for 2 or 4 or 6 people). Thank you. Now back to Malone News.

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