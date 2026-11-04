By Robert W. Malone, MD

Chief Medical Officer, Curativa Bay

An Ebola outbreak is more than a rising case count. Behind every report are families caring for loved ones, health workers facing dangerous conditions, and communities trying to protect themselves.

The Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak identified in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda in May 2026 presents a difficult challenge: the vaccines and antibody treatments approved for Zaire Ebola are not approved for this different species of virus. Researchers are working to evaluate potential options. WHO outbreak overview

That makes an immediate question especially important: How do we help patients and prevent the next infection with the tools available today?

Care can save lives

The absence of an approved treatment specific to Bundibugyo does not mean patients cannot be helped.

Early medical care matters. Replacing lost fluids, restoring essential body salts, supporting blood pressure, and treating complications can improve a patient’s chance of survival. These measures are often called “supportive care,” but that term should not obscure their importance. They are active, potentially lifesaving treatment. CDC treatment guidance

Protecting the people providing that care is just as essential.

How Ebola spreads—and why cleaning matters

Ebola spreads through contact with infected blood or other body fluids, including contact with contaminated objects such as bedding or medical equipment. It does not spread through the air like measles or through ordinary proximity to another person.

Family caregivers and healthcare workers face particular risks when proper infection control is unavailable. CDC explanation of transmission and risk

Preventing infections requires several measures working together:

Quickly identifying and separating people who may be infected.

Providing appropriate protective equipment and training.

Safely handling contaminated materials and waste.

Cleaning and disinfecting treatment environments.

Tracing contacts and supporting safe, dignified burials.

These are established parts of Ebola response. The challenge is making them consistently available wherever people need care. WHO outbreak-control guidance

Where hypochlorous acid fits

At Curativa Bay, our work focuses on hypochlorous acid, commonly called HOCl.

For outbreak response, its relevant role is environmental disinfection. Certain HOCl products have EPA-approved emerging viral pathogen claims. However, the active ingredient alone does not establish that a product is suitable for Ebola response. The specific product’s registration, authorized claims, intended use, and required contact time all matter. EPA List Q

EPA provides guidance on selecting disinfectants for use against Ebola through its List L and applicable List Q products. Users must follow the relevant directions, including how long a surface must remain wet. EPA guidance for Ebola disinfectants

That distinction matters: a surface disinfectant helps control contamination in the environment. It does not treat Ebola inside the body. A product intended for surfaces should never be assumed suitable for wounds, skin, or other medical uses.

The practical priority is getting appropriate products, clear instructions, and reliable supplies into the hands of trained local teams.

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Conflict makes every step harder

Eastern Congo’s outbreak is unfolding amid insecurity, displacement, and strained healthcare services.

Those conditions make ordinary public health tasks difficult. A patient may struggle to reach treatment. A health worker may be unable to visit a community safely. Crowded living conditions and limited water and sanitation can make infection prevention harder to maintain. WHO has identified these conditions as barriers to detection, prevention, and care. WHO outbreak assessment

An effective response therefore needs more than medical supplies. It needs safe access to communities, dependable infrastructure, and support for the people already providing care.

Local trust is essential

Public health measures depend on people being willing and able to participate.

Families need clear explanations of what happens at treatment centers. Burial practices must protect communities while respecting grief and dignity. Local health workers and community leaders need a meaningful role in decisions.

WHO identifies community engagement as essential to bringing the outbreak under control. WHO outbreak overview

Strengthening local capacity should be a central goal of the response—and a lasting benefit after the emergency ends.

What preparedness should deliver

Research into vaccines and treatments remains essential. So does dependable access to the measures that already help protect patients and caregivers.

Emergency funding deserves practical questions: Are clinics receiving protective equipment and appropriate disinfectants? Do staff have training, clean water, and safe waste disposal? Can families reach care early?

Those questions connect spending to what people experience on the ground.

The lesson from eastern Congo is straightforward: developing new medical tools and delivering effective care must move forward together. Every patient needs timely treatment. Every caregiver needs protection. Every community needs the resources and trust to help stop transmission.

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Disclosure: The author is Chief Medical Officer of Curativa Bay, which manufactures hypochlorous acid products.