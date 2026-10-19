Live on X: Thursday, October 22, 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT, with Dr. Robert Malone, Chief Medical Officer, Curativa Bay

Disclosure: I am Chief Medical Officer of Curativa Bay and have a financial interest in its products. I serve as a U.S.-nominated Qualified Expert on the roster of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Mechanism for Investigation of Alleged Use of Chemical and Biological Weapons (UNSGM). Views expressed here are my own and do not necessarily represent the US Department of State or the UNSGM.

I have spent decades in vaccine development and biodefense work. Much of that time went to a question most people would rather not think about: what happens when someone deliberately turns a disease against people?

The people I have seen handle that question best turn what they know into a few household habits.

On Thursday, October 22, I will be live on X with the Curativa Bay team to talk through those habits.

Disease as a Weapon Is Not New

People have used sickness as a tool of war for centuries.

1763, Fort Pitt. British officers gave blankets from a smallpox hospital to Native American emissaries during Pontiac’s War. Historians still debate whether they caused the outbreak that followed, but the intent is in the record.

1930s and 1940s, Japan’s Unit 731. The Imperial Japanese Army released plague-infected fleas over Chinese cities. Thousands of civilians died.

Cold War, the Soviet Biopreparat program. The Soviet Union ran a vast offensive bioweapons program for years after signing the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention, which banned such weapons. In 1979, an accidental anthrax release from a military facility in Sverdlovsk killed dozens of people downwind.

1984, The Dalles, Oregon. Members of a religious commune contaminated restaurant salad bars with salmonella to sway a local election. 751 people became ill.

2001, the anthrax letters. Letters containing anthrax spores were mailed to news outlets and two U.S. senators. Five people died and seventeen more were infected.

The Risk Is Broader Than Bioweapons

Deliberate attacks are rare. Laboratory accidents and ordinary seasonal disease are far more common.

Laboratory research comes first. Around the world, labs study dangerous pathogens, and some experiments make them more transmissible or more harmful in order to study them. Supporters argue this research helps us anticipate pandemics. I think the risk of an accidental release outweighs the benefit. Sverdlovsk showed what a single lab accident can do. The origin of COVID-19 is still debated. The FBI (moderate confidence), the Department of Energy (low confidence), and the CIA (low confidence, January 2025) have each assessed a laboratory-related origin as likely.

Seasonal disease is the other. Influenza, norovirus, RSV, and measles move through communities every year. They fill emergency rooms, close schools, and quarantine cruise ships.

The household defenses against an engineered pathogen and a seasonal one are largely the same, and all of them are in your hands.

Five Doors, and How to Close Them

Disease reaches your household through five routes.

Air: Droplets and fine particles from coughs, sneezes, and breathing build up in shared indoor air. Open windows or run ventilation, put a HEPA filter in the rooms your family shares, keep your distance from visibly sick people, and wear a well-fitted mask in crowded places during outbreaks.

Surfaces: Germs left on counters, doorknobs, phones, and railings reach your eyes, nose, and mouth on your hands. Disinfect high-touch surfaces routinely, and daily when someone in the house is sick.

Hands: Your hands carry germs from surfaces to your face. Wash with soap and water for twenty seconds, and keep your hands away from your face.

Food and water: Contaminated produce, undercooked meat, and unsafe water all carry pathogens. Wash produce, cook meat to safe temperatures, and keep a stored supply of clean water.

Close contact: Caring for a sick family member puts you closest to the source. When you can, keep the sick person in one room with a dedicated bathroom and separate towels and dishes.

Your immune system is the last line of defense. Sleep, nutrition, sunlight, exercise, and managing chronic conditions with your physician all affect how your body responds when exposure does happen.

Norovirus is a useful test case. It is highly contagious, survives on surfaces for days, and resists many common cleaners. If your household can contain norovirus, you have the surface and hand routes covered.

Where Hypochlorous Acid Fits

When your white blood cells meet an invading microbe, one of the compounds they produce to destroy it is hypochlorous acid (HOCl).

Curativa Bay makes HOCl from salt, water, and electricity. Our disinfectant is EPA-registered, with a kill claim for norovirus. That makes it a strong choice for the surface route: kitchen counters, bathrooms, doorknobs, and the other hard surfaces your family touches every day, without the harsh fumes of bleach. The EPA registration covers the organisms listed on the label, including norovirus. Curativa Bay makes no claim against biological weapons agents.

No single product protects anyone from every threat, and I would distrust anyone who claims otherwise. HOCl is one layer of a household plan, alongside clean hands, fresh air, and safe food and water. Follow the directions on the label.

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Join Me Live

On October 22 I will walk through the history in more detail, explain what the laboratory research debate means for your family, and lay out a household plan you can set up in a weekend.

· When: Thursday, October 22, 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT · Where: Live on X at @curativabayhocl

Follow @curativabayhocl and turn on notifications to catch the start. Bring questions. I will hold time at the end for them.

Most disease, deliberate or seasonal, reaches your family through the same five doors. Each one has a lock you already own.

Robert W. Malone, MD, MS, Chief Medical Officer, Curativa Bay

Curativa Bay, Inc. Pure, Proven, Powerful.