Curativa Bay

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Bill Allen's avatar
Bill Allen
17h

Yes, let’s all become OCD hypochondriacs. Curativa Bay is selling liquid masks. And the Malones are opportunists for cash. They need it to travel to pointless get-togethers like anything Brownstone or Mar-A-Lago, and then complain about the exhaustion. Rubbing elbows is their new specialty.

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