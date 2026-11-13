There is a moment every holiday season when the house fills up. Coats pile on the bed, the kitchen gets too warm, and someone you haven’t seen since last year pulls you into a hug at the door. Grandparents meet the newest baby. Cousins pick up where they left off. For a few weeks, the people we love are all in one place.

That sense of togetherness is what makes this the best time of year. It is also worth protecting.

What else we share

The same closeness that makes the holidays special also gives germs an easy path from one person to the next. Gatherings move indoors, windows stay shut, and a dozen people pass the same serving spoons and share the same bathroom towel. Travelers arrive from airports and crowded flights. And the season lines up with the peak of flu, RSV and norovirus, along with the usual winter colds.

The people most likely to be at the table are often the ones with the most to lose: newborns, grandparents, and anyone managing a chronic condition. Nobody wants to be the guest who brought something home. With a few simple habits, you don’t have to choose between staying close and staying well.

Hands: a mist between hugs

Hands touch everything at a holiday gathering: doorknobs, phones, the gravy boat, the baby. Keep a bottle of Advanced Hypochlorous Skin Spray by the front door and another in your bag. A quick mist cleanses hands when guests arrive, after you get off a plane, and before you help in the kitchen.

There’s no alcohol to dry out skin that is already chapped from winter weather, so you can use it as often as you like. It’s gentle enough for little hands too.

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Nose: your first line of contact

Every breath at a crowded party passes through your nose first. The Gentle Nose Cleanser rinses the nasal passages, where airborne particles land and collect. Use it after a flight, after a long day of visiting, or before bed when you’ve been in a full house all evening. It’s a small habit that fits easily into a hectic holiday schedule.

Home: every room the guests touch

A hosting house gets a workout. Our EPA-registered HOCl disinfectant handles the spots that see the most traffic:

Kitchen: counters, cutting boards, refrigerator handles and the sink, before and after the big meal

Bathroom: faucets, flush handles, light switches and door handles, checked once or twice a day while guests are staying

Guest room: pillows, bedding and nightstands before company arrives and after they leave

High-touch spots: remotes, game controllers, stair rails and the front doorknob

It kills norovirus, the stomach bug that tends to spread through households over the winter. It leaves no harsh fumes behind, so you aren’t cleaning around a sleeping baby or a grandparent with a sensitive chest while holding your breath.

Why HOCl

Most germ-killing products force a trade-off. The strong ones come with fumes, warning labels and stinging skin, and the gentle ones often don’t do much. HOCl avoids that trade-off. It’s made from salt, water and electricity, and at the near-neutral pH of our formulas it is up to 100 times more potent than hypochlorite, the active ingredient in household bleach.

That combination is why one family of products can cover hands, noses and countertops. You don’t need a cabinet full of harsh chemicals to keep a full house healthy.

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Gather close

The holidays are short, and the people around the table matter more than anything we serve them. So hug the grandparents, pass the baby around, and stay up too late talking. A bottle by the door, a rinse before bed and a quick wipe of the counters let you do it with a little more peace of mind.