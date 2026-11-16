Nov 16, 2026

Flu season usually builds slowly through November and peaks after the new year. This year it arrived early, and one strain is driving it: influenza A(H1N1), the same virus family behind the 2009 pandemic, which has circulated every winter since.

With Thanksgiving and the holidays ahead, and families about to crowd into the same kitchens and living rooms, now is the time to get ahead of it.

What the CDC is seeing

The CDC tracks flu each week in its FluView report. The picture this fall:

H1N1 dominates. In the week ending October 24, 98.9% of the influenza A samples that public health labs subtyped were H1N1. A year earlier, in early November 2025, H1N1 made up only 29% and H3N2 led.

Positive tests are climbing. The share of respiratory samples testing positive for flu in clinical labs rose from 5.7% to 7.6% in a single week in late October.

The virus is shifting. Most H1N1 viruses this season belong to a newer genetic group called the D.3.1.1 subclade.

Children are already affected. The CDC reported the first flu-related pediatric death of the 2026–27 season in late October, linked to H1N1.

More is expected. CDC forecasts call for flu hospital admissions and flu-related emergency visits to keep rising through mid-November.

For most people, flu is still a miserable week in bed. For infants, older adults, pregnant women and people with chronic conditions, it can mean a hospital stay.

How flu moves through a household

Flu spreads mainly through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. It also travels by touch. Flu viruses can survive on hard surfaces such as countertops, faucet handles and doorknobs for hours, and someone who touches a contaminated surface and then their eyes, nose or mouth can pick it up.

People are contagious about a day before they feel sick, so the guest who seems fine at dinner may already be shedding virus onto the serving spoons and the bathroom faucet. Once one person in a home is sick, shared surfaces become the easiest path to everyone else.

Where HOCl fits

Our HOCl surface disinfectant is registered with the EPA, and its label includes kill claims against influenza A, including H1N1, and norovirus, the stomach bug that tends to sweep through homes in the same winter months. An EPA registration means the agency has reviewed the efficacy data behind each claim on the label.

That matters this season. When the circulating flu is almost entirely one strain, a disinfectant with a registered claim against that strain is a direct match for the threat. HOCl does that job without harsh fumes, which counts when you’re cleaning around a sick child or an older parent.

HOCl can also work beyond the countertop. Added to a cool-mist humidifier, it disperses through the air and settles on surfaces across the room, so you can disinfect an entire space at once. It’s especially useful in a sick room or a guest room between visitors.

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A simple plan for this season

Surface disinfection is one layer of protection. It works best alongside the others:

Wash your hands often, especially before eating and after being out in public. Disinfect high-touch surfaces daily while flu is circulating: faucet and flush handles, doorknobs, light switches, remotes, phones and kitchen counters. Follow the label’s directions, including how long the surface should stay wet. Step it up when someone gets sick. Disinfect their bathroom and the surfaces they touch at least once a day, and keep their cups and towels separate. Stay home when you’re sick, and cover coughs and sneezes.

None of this requires panic. It takes a few minutes a day, and it can keep one case of flu from becoming a whole household’s.

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