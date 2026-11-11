Nov 11, 2026

At 11 a.m. on November 11, 1918, the guns on the Western Front went quiet. Veterans Day grew out of that moment, and every year we honor the men and women who have worn the uniform since.

This year we want to tell a story from that first war, about the doctors, chemists and wounded soldiers who brought hypochlorous acid into battlefield medicine. Wounded men in field hospitals were among the first patients treated with HOCl, and their recoveries are part of the reason it is still used in wound care today.

The wound was only the beginning

World War I was fought across farmland. In Flanders and northern France, soldiers lived, fought and fell in soil that had been worked and manured for centuries. Shrapnel and bullets drove that soil, along with scraps of uniform, deep into the body.

The injury often did less damage than what followed. Within days, many wounds filled with bacteria. Gas gangrene could spread through a limb in hours. Surgeons amputated to stay ahead of infection, and many soldiers survived the battlefield only to die of sepsis in a hospital bed. Antibiotics were still more than 25 years away. Doctors needed something that could kill bacteria inside a wound without destroying the tissue that had to heal.

Edinburgh, 1915: hypochlorous acid gets its name in medicine

In 1915, Britain’s new Medical Research Committee asked the University of Edinburgh’s pathology department to find a treatment for trench foot. Professor James Lorrain Smith led the work. One of his collaborators was Alexander Murray Drennan, a young pathologist serving in the Royal Army Medical Corps.

On July 24, 1915, they published their results in the British Medical Journal under a plain title: “Experimental observations on the antiseptic action of hypochlorous acid and its application to wound treatment.” It was among the first papers in medical literature to put hypochlorous acid to work on wounds. The solution they made from chlorinated lime and boric acid became known as EUSOL, short for Edinburgh University Solution of Lime.

The design suited a war zone. Its ingredients were cheap, and medics could mix it fresh near the front. Military hospitals in Britain soon irrigated wounds with it and packed them with EUSOL-soaked gauze. That autumn, newspapers as far away as New Zealand were reporting on hypochlorous acid as a new antiseptic for wounded soldiers.

Compiègne: the Carrel-Dakin method

Across the Channel, the French surgeon Alexis Carrel was running a temporary hospital at Compiègne. Henry Dakin, an English chemist working in New York, joined him there.

Dakin tested more than 200 compounds before settling on a dilute hypochlorite solution, about half of one percent, carefully buffered so it would not burn living tissue. He published the formula in the British Medical Journal in August 1915. Its antiseptic power came from hypochlorous acid; a British nursing journal in 1917 described Carrel’s liquid as a solution of hypochlorous acid.

Carrel built the delivery system. Rubber tubes were laid into every recess of the wound, and every two hours a nurse opened a valve on a vessel hung above the bed to flush fresh solution through. Surgeons tracked bacteria counts until the wound was clean enough to close. Military doctors who visited came away impressed, and the method spread through Allied hospitals.

After the war

By World War II, sulfa powder and then penicillin had taken over wound care, and hypochlorous chemistry went back to purifying soldiers’ drinking water. Dakin’s solution never disappeared, though. Nurses and wound care specialists still use diluted versions of it today.

Decades after Edinburgh and Compiègne, researchers confirmed that our own white blood cells produce hypochlorous acid to destroy invading pathogens. The doctors of 1915 found by experiment what the body had been doing all along. Now, with antibiotic resistance growing, HOCl has returned to wound care in purer, stable forms that early researchers could only mix fresh and use within hours. Professor Michael Patton, Drennan’s grandson, has pointed to an advantage that matters more now than it did in 1915: antiseptics like these do not breed drug-resistant bacteria.

The hypochlorous acid used in wound care today carries more than a hundred years of that research forward. It is a highly pure, stabilized formulation, cleared by the FDA for wound and burn care, and supported by hundreds of clinical trials showing its efficacy and an unmatched safety profile. In 2025, the World Health Organization added HOCl to its Model List of Essential Medicines.

A salute

The soldiers who lay in those wards, with rubber tubes in their wounds and a nurse at the valve every two hours, did more than survive. Their recoveries were recorded, charted and taught, and they showed a generation of doctors that infection could be beaten. Every patient who has had a wound cleaned with a hypochlorous solution since owes something to them.

As a veteran-owned company, we think about that history often. Today we thank every veteran, and the medics, corpsmen, nurses and families who stood beside them.

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