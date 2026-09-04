This Labor Day, I want to recognize the people who have built this country—not from boardrooms or podiums, but with their hands, their minds, their courage, and their determination.

The American worker.

The men and women who get up before the sun.

Who put on work boots, uniforms, scrubs, hard hats, tool belts, and business clothes.

Who climb into trucks, tractors, tugboats, airplanes, ambulances, police cars, and fire engines.

Who walk onto construction sites, factory floors, farms, docks, hospitals, classrooms, restaurants, warehouses, and small businesses across this country.

They are America.

And Labor Day belongs to them.

A Holiday Born From the American Worker

Labor Day began during one of the most transformative periods in American history.

In the late 1800s, America was rapidly industrializing. Railroads were stretching across the continent. Factories were transforming cities. Steel was building skylines and bridges. Coal powered industry. Farmers fed a growing nation.

America was becoming an economic powerhouse.

But behind that extraordinary growth were ordinary Americans working extraordinarily hard.

Many worked long days, six days a week, often in dangerous conditions with few of the protections workers have today.

They organized and fought for something simple but important:

The belief that the people doing the work deserved to be valued.

The first widely recognized Labor Day celebration took place in New York City on September 5, 1882, when thousands of workers marched together.

By 1894, Labor Day became a federal holiday.

And for more than a century, the first Monday in September has served as our national recognition of the American worker.

They Built This Country

When we look around America, almost everything we see exists because someone went to work and built it.

Someone poured the concrete.

Someone laid the railroad tracks.

Someone erected the power lines.

Someone built the bridge.

Someone paved the highway.

Someone harvested the field.

Someone manufactured the equipment.

Someone drove the truck.

Someone unloaded the ship.

Someone kept the engines running.

Someone stocked the shelves.

Someone cared for the sick.

Someone taught the children.

Someone opened the doors of a small business and took the risk of signing the front of a paycheck instead of the back.

America wasn’t built by an idea alone.

It was built by people willing to work.

The American Worker Has Always Adapted

The nature of work has changed dramatically over the generations.

Our grandparents and great-grandparents worked in an America dominated by agriculture, manufacturing, mining, railroads, construction, and heavy industry.

Later generations watched computers transform the workplace.

Then came the internet. Then globalization. Then smartphones. Remote work. Automation. And now artificial intelligence.

Every generation has faced predictions that technology would make workers obsolete.

Yet the American worker has continued to adapt. New industries emerged. New skills were learned. New businesses were created. And people found new ways to build, produce, serve, invent, and contribute.

That ability to adapt may be one of the greatest characteristics of the American workforce.

But Work Is About More Than Economics

There is something deeply human about work that cannot be measured simply by GDP, productivity statistics, or a paycheck.

Work gives us the ability to provide.

It allows a mother or father to put food on the table.

It pays the mortgage.

It sends a child to college.

It allows families to build something and pass it to the next generation.

Work can provide independence.

Purpose.

Pride.

Dignity.

And there is dignity in all honest work.

The person cleaning the hospital at midnight matters.

The mechanic repairing an engine matters.

The waitress working a double shift matters.

The farmer standing in a field matters.

The nurse caring for a frightened patient matters.

The teacher trying to reach one struggling child matters.

The lineman restoring power after a hurricane matters.

The first responder answering a call in the middle of the night matters.

The factory worker matters.

The construction worker matters.

The truck driver matters.

The small-business owner matters.

The young person working their first job matters.

And the person who has spent 40 years quietly showing up and doing their job well matters.

Every one of them contributes to the fabric of this country.

There Are Millions of Stories We Never Hear

Some of the greatest acts of perseverance in America will never make the news.

They happen quietly every morning.

It’s the father who gets up at 4:30 a.m. because his family depends on him.

It’s the single mother who works all day and comes home to start her second job—raising her children.

It’s the business owner who goes without a paycheck because employees need to be paid first.

It’s the tradesman who spent decades mastering a skill and now teaches it to the next generation.

It’s the farmer praying that weather doesn’t destroy a year’s worth of work.

It’s the sailor spending weeks away from home.

It’s the healthcare worker who holds someone’s hand when their family can’t be there.

It’s the entrepreneur who fails, gets back up, and tries again.

It’s the employee who stays late because something simply needs to get done.

These aren’t extraordinary people seeking recognition.

They are ordinary Americans doing extraordinary things every day.

And that may be one of the greatest strengths of this country.

The Future of Work Will Change—But This Shouldn’t

We are entering another enormous transformation.

Artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology, and automation will change the workplace in ways we probably cannot fully imagine today.

Some jobs will disappear.

Others will change.

Entirely new professions will emerge.

But whatever the workplace of the future looks like, we should never lose sight of one fundamental principle:

People matter.

Technology should empower human beings—not diminish their value.

Innovation should create opportunity.

Businesses should remember the people who make their success possible.

And as a country, we should continue honoring hard work, personal responsibility, ingenuity, craftsmanship, entrepreneurship, and the dignity that comes from contributing something of value.

So Today, We Say Thank You

To the Americans working today while the rest of us enjoy the holiday—thank you.

To the generations who built the roads, bridges, farms, factories, hospitals, schools, businesses, ships, and communities we inherited—thank you.

To the men and women who work outside in the heat and cold—thank you.

To those who work nights, weekends, holidays, and long shifts—thank you.

To our tradespeople, healthcare workers, teachers, farmers, manufacturers, truck drivers, mariners, first responders, service workers, entrepreneurs, and small-business owners—thank you.

And to every person who gets up tomorrow morning, shows up, works hard, takes pride in what they do, provides for the people they love, and contributes in some way to this country:

Thank you.

Because Labor Day isn’t really about a three-day weekend.

And it isn’t simply about the unofficial end of summer.

It is about recognizing the millions of people whose work makes our lives possible.

The American worker built this country.

The American worker keeps this country moving.

And whatever the future brings, I believe the American worker will continue to be one of this nation’s greatest strengths.

This Labor Day, may we remember them, respect them, and above all—

thank them.

Happy Labor Day.

In Honor of the American Worker

This Labor Day, as we recognize the men and women whose hard work, determination, and ingenuity have built and continue to sustain this country, we want to offer a small gesture of appreciation.

In honor of the American worker, Curativa Bay is offering 15% off sitewide throughout Labor Day weekend.

And as an additional thank you, orders over $150 will receive a FREE $65 Nourishing Bundle.

Use code LABORDAY at checkout.

Code LABORDAY for 15% off

Friday, September 4 – Monday, September 7

Whether you’re a healthcare worker, teacher, first responder, tradesperson, farmer, small-business owner, entrepreneur, service member, parent, or one of the millions of Americans who simply gets up every day and works hard to build a better life for yourself and your family—this weekend, we celebrate you.

From all of us at Curativa Bay, thank you for everything you do.

Happy Labor Day to the American worker.