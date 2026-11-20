Thanksgiving Food Safety: The One Guest Nobody Invited to Dinner

48 million Americans experience foodborne illness each year. Here’s why a little science belongs on your Thanksgiving menu.

Thanksgiving is almost here.

The turkey has been ordered. The pies are planned. The grocery list is approximately three pages long.

Uncle Bob is preparing his annual political commentary. The dog is plotting how to steal the turkey. And somewhere, someone is already insisting that their grandmother’s stuffing recipe is the only acceptable version.

But amid all the wonderful chaos, there’s one thing nobody wants to bring to Thanksgiving dinner.

Food poisoning.

And unfortunately, it’s a much bigger problem than most Americans realize.

The Numbers Might Surprise You

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), foodborne illness remains a significant public health concern in the United States.

The CDC estimates that foodborne diseases cause approximately:

48 million illnesses annually.

128,000 hospitalizations annually.

3,000 deaths annually.

That’s roughly one in six Americans experiencing foodborne illness in a typical year.

For most people, food poisoning is an unpleasant inconvenience. But for young children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems, it can become much more serious.

Source: CDC — Facts About Food Poisoning

The good news? Many foodborne illnesses are preventable.

And prevention begins long before the turkey reaches the table.

Thanksgiving: A Perfect Storm for Cross-Contamination

Picture the average Thanksgiving kitchen.

Someone is preparing raw turkey.

Someone else is chopping vegetables.

The kids are sneaking bites of food.

A relative is sampling the stuffing.

And three different people have used the same dish towel for purposes nobody wants to investigate.

It’s a beautiful celebration of family togetherness.

It’s also an opportunity for harmful microorganisms to move between foods, hands, utensils, and preparation surfaces.

Foodborne pathogens such as Salmonella, Campylobacter, and certain strains of E. coli can cause illness when food becomes contaminated or is handled improperly.

And here’s a particularly interesting fact:

According to the CDC, outbreaks of Clostridium perfringens occur most frequently in November and December.

This bacterium can multiply in cooked foods that aren’t held at appropriate temperatures, making large holiday meals especially important occasions for safe food handling.

Source: CDC — Preparing Your Holiday Turkey Safely

Meet HOCl: A Remarkable Molecule With Many Uses

What if one of the most fascinating developments in food sanitation involved a molecule that your own body naturally produces?

Meet hypochlorous acid (HOCl).

Certain white blood cells naturally produce HOCl as part of the body’s defense against microorganisms.

Scientists have studied its antimicrobial properties for decades, including its applications in healthcare, food processing, and sanitation.

HOCl works through oxidation, reacting with essential components of microorganisms and disrupting their ability to function.

Researchers have investigated HOCl-containing solutions for reducing microbial contamination on produce, poultry, and food-contact surfaces under controlled conditions.

They have also studied the ability of certain HOCl-containing treatments to degrade selected pesticide residues on fruits and vegetables.

It’s a fascinating example of how chemistry can contribute to modern food-safety technology.

And it’s the science behind Curativa Bay’s stabilized HOCl formulations.

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From the Produce Bowl to the Cutting Board: Bringing HOCl Into the Kitchen

At Curativa Bay, we believe that good science should make everyday life easier.

That’s why we developed Curativa Bay Fresh Wash Pro Food Mist, formulated with stabilized hypochlorous acid.

The broader science of HOCl offers exciting possibilities across several areas of food preparation.

Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

Think about the ingredients on your Thanksgiving menu.

Fresh green beans. Cranberries. Apples for homemade pie. Lettuce for the holiday salad. Vegetables for the appetizer platter.

Fresh produce can carry microorganisms and agricultural residues that aren’t visible to the naked eye.

Research into HOCl-containing solutions has demonstrated antimicrobial activity under specific treatment conditions, while other studies have investigated reductions in certain pesticide residues.

For example, a 2018 study published in Food Chemistry examined electrolyzed oxidizing water treatments on spinach, snap beans, and grapes and reported reductions in several pesticide residues under experimental conditions.

Source: Qi, Huang & Hung, Food Chemistry, 2018

These findings help explain why HOCl chemistry is an area of continuing interest in produce sanitation.

For consumers, the important consideration is choosing a food-treatment product with documented, authorized uses and following its specific directions.

Poultry: Where Food Safety Really Matters

Turkey is the centerpiece of Thanksgiving, but raw poultry can also carry harmful bacteria.

Salmonella and Campylobacter are two important pathogens associated with poultry.

Research has investigated HOCl-containing treatments in poultry processing, including their potential to reduce microbial contamination under controlled conditions.

The CDC advises consumers not to wash raw turkey, because splashing can spread bacteria to nearby surfaces. Poultry should always be cooked to a safe internal temperature of 165°F.

Countertops, Cutting Boards, and Food-Preparation Surfaces

Your Thanksgiving kitchen works overtime.

Countertops become staging areas for everything from raw ingredients to finished dishes.

Cutting boards handle multiple foods.

Utensils move between preparation stations.

And somewhere, someone inevitably puts a grocery bag exactly where the salad is about to be prepared.

This is where proper cleaning and sanitation become especially important.

HOCl-based products have been studied for antimicrobial applications on food-contact surfaces, including equipment and preparation environments.

Because a clean-looking kitchen isn’t necessarily a microbiologically clean kitchen.

A Little More Science. A Little Less Worry.

Thanksgiving is about so much more than food.

It’s about gathering around a table, sharing traditions, reconnecting with people we love, and remembering how fortunate we are to have one another.

At Curativa Bay, we believe science and innovation should help people live healthier lives.

We’re passionate about understanding the remarkable chemistry of HOCl and developing products that bring that science into everyday life.

Food safety is one more opportunity to combine innovation with responsible habits.

Not because we want families to worry more.

But because we want families to enjoy more of what matters.

More laughter.

More memories.

More time together.

And fewer preventable illnesses.

So this Thanksgiving, enjoy the turkey. Pass the mashed potatoes. Hug your loved ones.

The best Thanksgiving memories are made around the dinner table, not in the emergency room.

The Curativa Bay Team

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Sources and Further Reading

Food safety note: The antimicrobial research discussed here does not independently establish pathogen-reduction claims for Curativa Bay Fresh Wash Pro Food Mist. Product use and claims must match its regulatory authorization and validated directions. Food sanitizers complement, but do not replace, proper cooking, handwashing, cleaning, and refrigeration.