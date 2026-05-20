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I want to tell you a story about regulatory failure. It is a story about an independent laboratory doing the work that federal regulators refuse to do. It is a story about benzene—a known carcinogen—contaminating products used by 50 million Americans every year, with concentrations 880 times higher than FDA limits. And it is a story about the FDA’s stunning indifference to that contamination. This is not speculation. This is not fear-mongering. These are facts documented by one of the most credible independent testing laboratories in America, facts that the mainstream media—particularly Bloomberg investigative reporter Anna Edney—has been documenting for years while federal regulators sat idle. The laboratory is Valisure. The products are benzoyl peroxide acne creams. And the regulatory failure is so profound that it demands we ask: who is actually protecting American consumers?

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The Laboratory That Does the FDA’s Job Better Than the FDA

Let me establish the credibility here, because this matters. Valisure is not some fringe operation. For the past 11 years, this independent testing laboratory has been conducting quality control on pharmaceuticals that the FDA itself failed to catch. Over that period, their findings have led to over $12 billion in product recalls. Think about that number: $12 billion. That is not a rounding error. That is a systemic indictment of federal regulatory failure.

Valisure’s most famous case: they discovered nitrosamines—potent carcinogens—in Zantac (ranitidine), the blockbuster heartburn medication that hundreds of millions of people took without knowing it might be poisoning them. GSK ultimately paid a $2.2 billion settlement, and Valisure won a multimillion dollar whistleblower award for their discovery. (See: GSK Settlement Details)

They’ve found benzene in hand sanitizers used during COVID-19 when people were trusting government assurances that these products were safe. They’ve found benzene in sunscreens. They’ve found it in dry shampoos. And now they’ve found it—in alarming concentrations—in the acne treatments used by teenagers and young adults across America (see Dermatology Times report).

The question is: where was the FDA while an independent laboratory kept finding contaminated consumer products? The answer is unavoidable: the FDA was slow-walking, equivocating, and defending regulatory inertia.

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The Benzene Problem: Vastly Worse Than Acknowledged

Here are the facts that Valisure documented: Valisure tested 66 benzoyl peroxide products and found that while FDA guidelines allow up to 2 parts per million of benzene, some products contained up to 12 times that allowed amount. Let me translate what that means: FDA limit is 2 ppm. Valisure found products with 24 ppm. Some considerably higher.

Specific examples: Proactiv’s 2.5% benzoyl peroxide cream contained as much as 1,761 parts per million of benzene during stability testing, while a similar cream from Target reached 1,598 parts per million and Estee Lauder’s Clinique hit 401 parts per million. 1,761 parts per million. That is 880 times the FDA limit.

And this is not some theoretical contamination that only appears under extreme conditions. Valisure found that even an unopened Proactiv product leaked high levels of benzene when kept at 104 degrees Fahrenheit—the temperature of a hot shower—for approximately 17 hours. A hot shower. The kind of temperature your acne cream reaches sitting on the bathroom counter. This is not a stability problem that requires specialized knowledge to exploit. This is a basic storage condition in the real world.

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The Leukemia Connection: Why Benzene Matters

Benzene is not a minor concern. Benzene is a known carcinogen that can cause leukemia in high amounts, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And here is what is particularly important: the risk is not just about acute exposure. It is about chronic, low-level exposure over time. Recent research from the United Kingdom linked low-level chronic benzene exposure to an increase in mortality, with exposure as low as less than 1 ppm.

Consider the epidemiology: we are talking about teenagers and young adults—86% of people aged 12 to 24 have some form of acne. Many of them use these products daily. For months. For years. Exposed to benzene contamination levels that are orders of magnitude above what epidemiological research suggests is safe. The latency period for benzene-induced leukemia is measured in years and decades. We are not going to see an obvious epidemic tomorrow. We might not see it for 10 years. But when we do, we will have known it was coming because an independent laboratory told us so in 2024.

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The FDA Response: Regulatory Theater

The FDA’s response to Valisure’s findings has been, in a word, pathetic. When Valisure filed a citizen petition in March 2024 requesting recall of the contaminated products, the FDA did not immediately act. Instead, the agency said it would “work to verify whether Valisure’s data was accurate.” Let me parse what that means: an independent laboratory with 11 years of successful product safety discoveries and $12 billion in recalls to their credit documents dangerous contamination in widely used consumer products, and the federal regulator responds by saying: we’ll check to see if they’re right. This is not agency caution. This is regulatory negligence dressed in bureaucratic language.

By March 2025—a full year after Valisure’s petition—the FDA finally undertook its own testing of 95 benzoyl peroxide products. Even then, the agency’s response was defensive and inadequate. The FDA claimed that 90% of the products showed “undetectable or extremely low levels of benzene,” conveniently neglecting that 10% of products tested did show problematic levels. 10% of products means millions of contaminated units sitting in retail stores and medicine cabinets.

And the FDA still did not issue a comprehensive recall. Instead, it allowed the recall to be conducted “at the retailer level”—which is code for saying: stores can remove them if they want, but we’re not going to make it mandatory. This is what regulatory capture looks like.

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The Woodcock Problem: How Former FDA Leadership Enabled This

Before we move on, we need to name something important. Anna Edney, the Bloomberg investigative reporter who has been covering this story, has been particularly critical of the former FDA leadership, especially Janet Woodcock, for enabling poor quality medicines to come through U.S. borders, even though many had import alerts from prior FDA findings and sanctions. Woodcock was the director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research for years, and then became the acting FDA commissioner from 2021-2023. Under her tenure, the agency became increasingly passive, increasingly deferential to industry, increasingly willing to accept explanations rather than demand evidence. This is the institutional rot that allowed benzoyl peroxide to remain on shelves despite a known degradation mechanism that produces carcinogens.

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The FDA’s Attack on Valisure: A Cautionary Tale

In a particularly troubling development, Consumer Reports documented how the FDA actually inspected and targeted Valisure after it discovered the benzene contamination. The FDA accused Valisure of operating without proper regulatory approvals—a claim that Consumer Reports’ investigation found to be without merit.

This FDA inspection became a weapon used by manufacturers in lawsuits. Companies like Banana Boat began citing the FDA’s report to undermine consumer claims of harm. As Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) stated: “I fear, whether deliberate or not, FDA is in the act of shooting the messenger. Valisure’s work has raised the alarm on both the quality and safety of drugs and personal care products for millions of consumers and their families. Instead of this ongoing hostility, FDA should embrace their efforts in the pursuit of safeguarding the public’s health.”

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The Alternative: Hypochlorous Acid and Actual Safety

Now, here is where this story could actually have a redemptive arc. Hypochlorous acid—HOCl—is a naturally occurring antimicrobial compound produced by the human immune system. It kills bacteria with precision. It does not generate free radicals that damage healthy tissue. It naturally degrades into simple saline (salt water) and does not form carcinogenic byproducts. And, most importantly, the clinical evidence supports its effectiveness for acne. Studies have found that HOCl-based products are as effective if not more effective than benzoyl peroxide, with a superior safety profile and fewer adverse effects.

For a substance that has been used in wound care, post-operative infection prevention, and immune support for years, the clinical literature on its efficacy and safety is extensive. A study assessing the efficacy of superoxidized solution (essentially pharmaceutical-grade HOCl) in the treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory acne found no significant differences in outcomes between SOS and benzoyl peroxide, while HOCl demonstrated reduced keratinocyte cytotoxicity and better wound healing.

This is evidence-based medicine. HOCl works. It is safer. It does not turn into benzene.

Why, then, is benzoyl peroxide still the standard of care? The answer is institutional inertia, commercial investment, and regulatory precedent. Benzoyl peroxide is entrenched. It is manufactured at scale. It has decades of marketing behind it. And the regulatory machinery that would normally function to protect public health has been too compromised to act.

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What Actually Needs to Happen

If we were operating in good faith—if public health actually took priority over commercial interests and regulatory comfort—here is what would happen: First, the FDA would issue a comprehensive recall of all benzoyl peroxide products found to contain elevated benzene levels. Not retailer-level requests. An actual regulatory action. Second, the agency would issue public guidance explaining the mechanism of benzene degradation in benzoyl peroxide and recommending that consumers consider alternatives, particularly HOCl-based products. Third, dermatologists would be presented with evidence-based information comparing benzoyl peroxide and HOCl side-by-side, with clear acknowledgment of the benzene contamination risk. Fourth, the pharmaceutical and skincare industry would reformulate acne products to use HOCl as the primary antimicrobial agent.

None of this requires extraordinary action. It requires the FDA to do the job it is supposed to do: protect public health. But that would require the agency to acknowledge years of regulatory failure. It would require admitting that an independent laboratory has been more effective at protecting consumers than the federal regulator. It would require abandoning the defense of entrenched treatments. It is easier to move slowly and hope the problem goes away.

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The Lesson: Trust the Lab, Not the Regulator

Here is what I want to say directly: Valisure has earned credibility through 11 years of rigorous work and $12 billion in recalls driven by their discoveries. The former FDA leadership has not.

If you have a teenager with acne, and they are using a benzoyl peroxide product, you should consider transitioning to an HOCl-based alternative. This is not speculation. This is not alarmism. This is a recommendation based on documented contamination, a known carcinogenic degradation product, and a safer, evidence-supported alternative.

The FDA will not tell you this. The pharmaceutical companies marketing benzoyl peroxide will not tell you this. The dermatologists trained in the standard protocols will likely not tell you this. But Valisure has told you this. And their track record over the past 11 years suggests they are more reliable than the regulators who preceded them.

That is the state of pharmaceutical oversight in America in 2025. An independent laboratory with no government mandate and no regulatory authority is more effective at protecting public health than the federal agency that was charged with doing exactly that. That is not a critique of Valisure. It is an indictment of the former FDA leadership.

Until we have regulatory leadership willing to prioritize public health over institutional comfort, and willing to acknowledge that safer alternatives exist, teenagers will continue being exposed to benzene through acne products that the former FDA approved and continues to defend. Valisure did the work. The former FDA did not. Choose accordingly.