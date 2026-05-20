Curativa Bay

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wayne Bonin's avatar
Wayne Bonin
1d

I think a hot car can hit 150F in the sun, representing a much more severe risk than the 104F that caused the 880x benzine overload.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Curativa Bay · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture