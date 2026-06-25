HOCl Info

Fast-moving threats get our attention. A new virus, a sudden outbreak, or an alarming headline moves quickly enough to be noticed. Slow-moving threats are harder to see, because they develop over years, and by the time the damage is obvious it is often well advanced.

One such threat is the steady loss of effective antibiotics. It produces few headlines, but it is gradually eroding one of the most important advances in the history of medicine, and it receives little attention outside the field of infectious disease.

What antibiotics made possible

Antibiotics changed what medicine can do. Before them, a minor wound could become fatal, childbirth carried a high risk of deadly infection, and surgery often led to it. Much of modern medicine depends on antibiotics working. Chemotherapy, organ transplants, joint replacements, and intensive care all assume that if an infection occurs, it can be treated.

That assumption is now in question. Every use of an antibiotic exerts selective pressure. Bacteria that survive pass on their resistance, and over time the drug becomes less effective. The effect is measurable. Recent estimates associate drug-resistant infections with nearly five million deaths worldwide each year, and as the direct cause of more than a million of them. That number is rising.

Why few new antibiotics are being developed

For most of the twentieth century, resistance was met by developing new antibiotics. When one drug failed, another was available. That is no longer the case. The discovery of new antibiotics has nearly stopped. No genuinely new class of antibiotics has reached patients in decades, and most large pharmaceutical companies have left the field.

The reason is as much economic as scientific. An effective new antibiotic is held in reserve and used as little as possible to delay resistance. A drug that is deliberately not sold returns little on the cost of developing it, so most companies that could produce new antibiotics have stopped. The supply of effective drugs is being used up, and little is being added to replace it.

How bacteria develop resistance

There is also a structural reason that bacteria adapt so quickly. Most antibiotics act on a single molecular target inside the bacterium. A single mutation at that target can make the drug ineffective. Bacteria also exchange resistance genes with one another, including across species, which spreads resistance faster than mutation alone would.

Bacteria also form biofilms, protective layers they build on wounds, catheters, and other surfaces that shield them from both drugs and the immune system. The result is a set of resistant organisms now common in hospitals: MRSA, CRE, multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas, and Clostridioides difficile. These are not rare. They are present in hospitals today.

The case for prevention

The response to this problem has focused almost entirely on developing new drugs to treat infections once they are established in the body. That work matters, but it has overshadowed a second approach that has received far less attention: preventing infections in the first place, and controlling them at the surface before they require a systemic antibiotic.

Consider where antibiotic use typically begins: an infected wound, a contaminated surgical site, a catheter line, or a pathogen transmitted in a hospital or school. Each of these precedes the prescription. Reducing the number of infections that occur reduces both antibiotic use and the selective pressure that drives resistance. Prevention is not a secondary concern in this problem. It is one of the most underused means of addressing it.

Hypochlorous acid

Hypochlorous acid, or HOCl, works on different principles from an antibiotic. It is produced by white blood cells to destroy the pathogens they engulf, and it is one of the immune system’s oldest defenses.

Its mechanism is what makes it relevant here. HOCl does not act on a single target. It oxidizes several structures within a microbe at once, damaging membranes, proteins, and genetic material together. No single mutation can overcome all of these at once. After decades of study and use, no organism has been documented to develop resistance to HOCl. It also penetrates and breaks down biofilms, and because it is not toxic to human tissue at the concentrations used, it can be applied directly to wounds without the harm caused by older antiseptics.

It is worth being clear about the limits of HOCl. It is not a systemic antibiotic, and it cannot replace one for an infection that has reached the bloodstream. Its value is in prevention: wound antisepsis, surface and air disinfection, and infection control. Used well, it can keep infections from reaching the point at which a systemic antibiotic is the only option.

What this means for antibiotic stewardship

A pattern is visible here. For roughly a century, the strategy has been to design increasingly precise single-target drugs, and bacteria have eventually developed resistance to each one. The immune system uses a different approach: broad, multi-target oxidative chemistry that bacteria have not evolved around. That approach is worth applying more deliberately.

Antibiotic stewardship is usually defined as prescribing fewer antibiotics. That is correct but incomplete. Stewardship also means reducing the need for antibiotics by preventing the infections that lead to them. The drugs that remain effective are best preserved by using them less often.

Conclusion

The loss of effective antibiotics is real, it is accelerating, and it receives little public attention. New drugs alone will not arrive quickly enough to solve it. Prevention can reduce the pressure, particularly through methods that do not select for resistance, including ones the immune system has used for a very long time. This is worth addressing before the remaining options are exhausted.

Dr. Robert Malone serves as Chief Medical Officer of Curativa Bay, which produces hypochlorous-acid-based products. This article is for educational purposes and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or appropriate antibiotic therapy when it is needed.