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Roisin Dubh's avatar
Roisin Dubh
2d

Can it be used to protect gums, and would it destroy beneficial bacteria also?

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Deb.Butler's avatar
Deb.Butler
2d

No mention of how destructive to the gut microbiome antibiotics are? This article deserves a rewrite

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