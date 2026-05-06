The narrative has evolved. We now know—courtesy of the WHO and various health authorities scrambling to contain the optics as much as the virus—that the passengers aboard the MV Hondius contracted the Andes strain of hantavirus. This is the detail the press has seized upon, amplified, and weaponized into a fresh installment of fear porn. But before we succumb to the theatrical anxiety that seems to be the dominant mode of public health communication these days, let’s examine what this actually means.

The Origin Story: Yes, It Came From South America

The ship departed Argentina in late March. Argentina—where the Andes strain has been circulating since at least 1995, where outbreaks have occurred regularly, and where between July 2025 and January 2026 alone, at least 20 deaths were reported. This is not new. This is not emerging. This is a known pathogen in a known endemic region, and apparently, someone (or several someones) who carried it boarded a cruise ship.

The question the press should have asked—and largely didn’t—is straightforward: How did the virus get from Argentina onto the ship? The answer is almost certainly rodent contamination during provisioning or boarding. This is a logistics problem, not a pandemic harbinger. It is entirely foreseeable and, frankly, entirely preventable with adequate sanitation protocols.

But the narrative doesn’t work that way. Rodent control in ports sounds mundane. Boring. Unmotivating for the 24-hour news cycle.

Human-to-Human Transmission: Rare, Documented, and Misrepresented

Here is what the science actually shows about the Andes strain and human-to-human transmission: it is possible, but extraordinarily rare, and it requires sustained, intimate contact—the kind of contact that occurs between spouses, between healthcare workers and critically ill patients, or among family members living in close quarters during an active outbreak.

The press, inevitably, has positioned this as a looming threat. The subtext runs thus: A virus that can jump from person to person is loose on a ship. Civilization hangs in the balance. Never mind that documented cases of person-to-person transmission are vanishingly few, or that when they have occurred, they’ve been in contexts of profound intimacy or direct exposure to the blood and bodily fluids of acutely ill patients.

Let me be precise: the Andes virus spreads primarily through aerosolized particles from infected rodent excreta. When humans contract it, they typically acquire it by inhaling those particles directly. Yes, person-to-person transmission has been documented—primarily in Argentina and Chile, and primarily under conditions of close, sustained contact. But as one expert noted with admirable restraint: “This is not a virus that spreads like flu or like COVID. It’s quite different.”

The transmission route, when it occurs between humans, appears to involve significant exposure to bodily fluids—not the casual contact that characterizes respiratory viruses. This matters. A great deal.

What This Means: Respiratory Protection, Aerosol Control, and Why We Shouldn’t Panic

If—and it is a conditional if—human-to-human transmission via the Andes strain occurs through respiratory droplets or aerosols (as the available evidence suggests for the most likely transmission route), then we have well-established tools for mitigation that have nothing to do with vaccines or antivirals.

This is where the conversation gets interesting, and where the public health establishment seems remarkably incurious.

The media line is that there is no cure, no vaccine. This is true in the sense that there is no FDA-approved antiviral specifically for hantavirus, and no preventive vaccine in widespread use. But this framing—there is nothing we can do—is fundamentally misleading.

We have aerosol mitigation strategies. We have room-level environmental controls. We have topical and respiratory interventions that can address viral particles in the environment and at mucosal surfaces. These are not speculative. They are not unproven. They are, in fact, among the most direct and upstream approaches to infectious disease prevention that exist.

The Missing Conversation: Hypochlorous Acid and Prevention at the Source

Which brings me to hypochlorous acid (HOCl)—a molecule that deserves far more attention in discussions of respiratory and environmental viral control than it currently receives.

HOCl is not a pharmaceutical. It is not a vaccine. It is a naturally occurring antimicrobial agent, a weak acid that the human immune system produces in neutrophils and other immune cells specifically to kill pathogens. When weaponized in controlled formulations—whether as a nasal spray, a surface disinfectant, or a room-level aerosol—it provides a straightforward mechanism for reducing viral burden at the point of exposure or transmission.

Think of it as upstream prevention. Not waiting for someone to become symptomatic. Not waiting for a virus to reach the lungs or cause systemic disease. Instead, intervening at the site of initial infection—the nasal mucosa, the respiratory tract, the contaminated environment.

A nasal spray formulation of HOCl offers direct antiviral activity at the primary portal of entry for respiratory pathogens. Room nebulization—dispersing a fine mist of HOCl throughout an enclosed space—offers environmental viral control without the toxicity profile of traditional chemical disinfectants. Both approaches are mechanistically sound, grounded in immunology, and immediately applicable to a situation like the one aboard the Hondius.

For a healthcare setting—or a cruise ship quarantine—these interventions provide options that are currently not part of the mainstream discussion, despite being more readily available and deployable than waiting for antiviral drugs or vaccines to materialize.

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The Real Story: Not Novel, Not Unprecedented, Manageable With Known Tools

Here is what has actually happened: A virus that has been endemic to South America for decades, that has killed people in Argentina with predictable (if tragic) regularity, made its way aboard a ship. A small number of people became ill. Some required hospitalization. Some died. This is sobering. It is also not unprecedented.

The Andes strain has demonstrated human-to-human transmission capability in previous outbreaks, most notably in Argentina and Chile. The scientific literature on this is clear. But it is also clear that such transmission is rare, limited, and occurs in specific epidemiological contexts. The current outbreak aboard the Hondius does not represent a fundamental change in the virus’s behavior, nor does it represent the emergence of a novel pathogen or a newly adapted viral isolate with enhanced transmissibility.

What it represents is what it has always represented: a zoonotic pathogen, maintained in rodent populations in South America, capable of occasional spillover into human populations, and—in rare circumstances—capable of limited human-to-human spread. The mechanisms for this are well understood. The epidemiology is well documented.

The problem is not that we lack understanding. The problem is that understanding doesn’t sell advertising.

What Should Be Done

In practical terms, the response should be straightforward:

Environmental control. Rigorous disinfection of the ship, with attention to rodent exclusion and control. This is basic public health, and it is effective.

Isolation of symptomatic cases. Standard precautions for any respiratory pathogen, with appropriate PPE for healthcare workers and caretakers.

Mucosal protection. For close contacts and healthcare personnel, nasal spray formulations of HOCl provide a rational, evidence-based mechanism for reducing viral load at the primary site of infection. This is not speculative—it is grounded in the immunobiology of innate immunity.

Environmental aerosol control. Room nebulization with HOCl offers a mechanism for controlling viral particles in shared spaces, reducing the risk of airborne transmission without relying on vaccines, antivirals, or extended lockdowns.

None of these interventions require regulatory approval they have not already received. None require years of development. All of them operate at the level of prevention and early intervention, not crisis management.

The Broader Point

The press narrative around the Andes strain is designed to provoke anxiety about a novel threat. But this threat is not novel. It is an iteration of a longstanding zoonotic reality—one that has been managed, more or less poorly, for decades. The difference now is that we have additional tools available: targeted antimicrobial aerosols, evidence-based topical antivirals, and a much better understanding of respiratory transmission dynamics than we had even five years ago.

The positioning from official sources—there is no cure, no vaccine, therefore nothing can be done—is not only factually incomplete, it is strategically indefensible. It ignores the possibility of prevention at the source, upstream intervention before systemic disease takes hold, and environmental controls that can materially reduce transmission risk.

If the goal is to inform the public and protect health, this conversation needs to expand. If the goal is to maintain a narrative of helplessness and fear, then the current approach makes perfect sense.

I’ll leave it to readers to decide which is happening.

Thank you for reading.

— Robert W. Malone, MD, MS

Dr. Robert W. Malone is the Chief Medical Officer of Curativa Bay (CuraClean Technologies). He is a physician, scientist, and the inventor of foundational mRNA vaccine technology. He has served on multiple biotechnology and biodefense advisory bodies and writes regularly on pandemic preparedness, medical countermeasures, and public-health policy.

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