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JS's avatar
JS
4h

Thank you, Dr. Malone for your truth-telling. It often feels hard to get the straight story, but I count on you and you always come through. Public healthcare has become predatory.

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Linda Blaha's avatar
Linda Blaha
1h

As always—thank you so much, Dr. Malone. You are the best!

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