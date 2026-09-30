Ask a dermatologist what has changed in their clinic over the past two decades and you will hear a version of the same answer. Patients arrive with skin that has been washed, scrubbed, sanitized, exfoliated and treated, and the barrier is worse for all of it. They are doing everything they were told to do. Some of them are doing it four times a day.

This is the paradox at the center of modern hygiene. We have never been cleaner and we have never been more confused about what cleanliness costs us.

I want to be careful here, because this territory has been badly served by popular science. The argument I am going to make is not that hygiene is harmful, that we should stop washing our hands, or that disinfection is a marketing invention. Hygiene in the places it matters is among the most effective public health interventions ever devised, and the evidence for it is not in dispute. The argument is narrower and, I think, more useful. We have spent forty years optimizing antimicrobial chemistry for a single variable, and the variable we chose was potency. There were other variables available. We are now living with the consequences of not having chosen them.

What the hygiene hypothesis actually said

In 1989 David Strachan published a short paper in the BMJ observing that hay fever was less common in children from larger families. He proposed that infection transmitted between siblings in early childhood might protect against later allergic disease. The paper was two pages long. It was also the beginning of a forty-year misunderstanding.

Strachan’s observation was named the hygiene hypothesis, and the name did most of the damage. The public heard a simple claim: cleanliness causes allergy. From there it was a short step to the belief that household hygiene is itself suspect, that children should be exposed to more dirt, and that the antiseptic instinct of modern life is making us sick.

The research community has spent much of the intervening period trying to correct this. Graham Rook’s reformulation, sometimes called the old friends hypothesis, holds that the relevant exposure is not infection at all. It is sustained contact with the commensal and environmental microorganisms that human immunity co-evolved alongside: soil organisms, animal-associated microbes, the diverse microbiota of a less urbanized life. Those exposures train immune regulation. Their absence leaves regulatory pathways underdeveloped.

In 2016 Sally Bloomfield and colleagues argued that the term hygiene hypothesis should be abandoned outright, on the grounds that it had become actively harmful to public health messaging. Their review found no evidence that home and personal hygiene practices are responsible for the rise in allergic disease. What correlates is the loss of contact with environmental and animal microbiota, driven by urbanization, indoor living, dietary change, caesarean delivery, antibiotic exposure and smaller families. Handwashing is not on that list.

The loss is not of dirt. It is of diversity.

This distinction matters enormously for the argument I want to make, because it removes the easy conclusion. If hygiene itself were the problem, the answer would be to do less of it. Hygiene is not the problem. So we have to ask a harder question about what, specifically, in modern antimicrobial practice is doing harm, and the answer turns out to have less to do with how often we clean than with what we clean with and how long it stays.

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The skin is not a surface

Start with what is being disrupted. Human skin carries a resident microbial community of roughly a thousand bacterial species across distinct ecological niches: sebaceous, moist and dry sites, each with its own characteristic population. This is not passive colonization. The resident community performs work.

Staphylococcus epidermidis, the most abundant commensal on most skin sites, produces antimicrobial peptides that selectively inhibit Staphylococcus aureus. Teruaki Nakatsuji and Richard Gallo’s group demonstrated in 2017 that these commensal-derived antimicrobials are depleted in patients with atopic dermatitis, and that restoring them via topical application of autologous commensal strains reduced S. aureus colonization. The commensal population is participating in pathogen control. It is part of the defense, not a bystander to it.

The resident community also maintains the chemistry of the barrier itself. Healthy skin surface pH sits between roughly 4.5 and 5.5, an acidity maintained in part by microbial metabolism, and that acid mantle regulates enzyme activity in barrier lipid processing, supports antimicrobial peptide function and disfavors colonization by transient pathogens. Conventional soap, at pH 9 to 10, raises surface pH for hours after washing. Repeated often enough, the barrier does not fully recover between insults.

So when we ask whether disinfection weakens the microbiome, we are not asking an abstract ecological question. We are asking whether a defensive system is being degraded by the tools meant to support it.

The variable we optimized for

Here is where I think the field took a wrong turn, and it was a reasonable wrong turn made for understandable reasons.

Antimicrobial development through the second half of the twentieth century optimized for potency and persistence. Potency because faster and broader kill is easier to demonstrate in a laboratory and easier to sell. Persistence because a residual antimicrobial keeps working after application, which reads as added value. Both are measurable. Both are marketable. Neither accounts for what the agent does to the system it is applied to, or what it leaves behind.

Persistence is the more consequential of the two, and it is worth being precise about why.

When a biocide degrades quickly, exposed organisms encounter a lethal concentration and then nothing. When a biocide persists, the concentration declines through a long tail during which it is no longer lethal but is still biologically active. That sub-lethal window is a selection gradient. Organisms carrying efflux pumps, altered membrane permeability or modified target sites survive it preferentially and pass those traits on. The mechanisms involved are frequently the same mechanisms that confer reduced susceptibility to clinically important antibiotics.

This is not speculative. Reduced susceptibility to chlorhexidine and to quaternary ammonium compounds has been documented in clinical isolates, associated with qac efflux determinants that are often carried on mobile genetic elements alongside antibiotic resistance genes. The European Commission’s SCENIHR committee reviewed the question of biocide-driven resistance and concluded that sub-lethal exposure is the condition of concern.

The clearest case is triclosan. It was added to consumer soaps, toothpastes, cutting boards, socks and cosmetics for decades on the logic that more antimicrobial activity must be better. Laboratory work established that triclosan acts on a specific target, the enoyl-acyl carrier protein reductase FabI, and that single-point mutations in that target confer resistance, with cross-resistance to unrelated antibiotics demonstrated in some organisms. In 2016 the FDA issued a final rule banning triclosan and eighteen other active ingredients from consumer antiseptic washes, having found that manufacturers had not demonstrated that these products were more effective than plain soap and water, nor that long-term daily use was safe.

Read that finding again, because it is remarkable. After forty years of consumer use, the agency could not establish that the antimicrobial added any benefit over soap.

Targeted hygiene

The framework that has emerged from this literature, largely through Bloomfield and the International Scientific Forum on Home Hygiene, is called targeted hygiene. Its logic is straightforward. Rather than treating the home as a surface to be sterilized, identify the moments and places where pathogen transmission actually occurs, which is a short and well-characterized list, and intervene there decisively. Hands at critical moments. Food preparation surfaces. Cloths and sponges. Sanitary sites. Then leave the rest of the microbial environment alone.

Targeted hygiene is more effective than blanket disinfection and it uses far less chemistry. It also implies something about the chemistry it does use. If you are intervening at specific moments rather than maintaining a continuous antimicrobial field, you do not need persistence. You need an agent that works decisively at the moment of use and then stops being present.

What biological compatibility would require

Suppose we designed an antimicrobial approach for the system we now understand rather than the one we assumed in 1975. What would we ask of it?

It would have to act quickly and then stop. Rapid kill at the moment of application, followed by degradation to something biologically inert, so that no sub-lethal tail remains to act as a selection gradient.

It would have to act on multiple targets at once. Single-target agents invite resistance through single mutations. An agent that oxidizes membranes, enzymes and nucleic acids simultaneously presents no single point of failure for an organism to route around.

It would have to be compatible with the barrier. Operating near physiological pH rather than dragging surface chemistry into the alkaline range, and non-cytotoxic to keratinocytes and fibroblasts at working concentration.

It would have to leave nothing behind. No accumulating residue on skin, in household dust, in wastewater or in the food chain.

These are demanding criteria. They rule out most of the antimicrobial chemistry currently in consumer use. They also describe, fairly precisely, a molecule that human immunity has been using for a very long time.

The molecule your neutrophils already make

When a neutrophil engulfs a pathogen, NADPH oxidase generates superoxide, which is converted to hydrogen peroxide. Myeloperoxidase then catalyzes the reaction of hydrogen peroxide with chloride to produce hypochlorous acid within the phagosome. This is the terminal effector of the oxidative burst, and it is the most potent antimicrobial the innate immune system produces. Winterbourn and Kettle’s work on phagosomal redox chemistry remains the clearest account of how it operates.

Hypochlorous acid kills through simultaneous oxidation of membrane lipids, sulfhydryl groups in metabolic enzymes, and nucleic acid bases. There is no single target to mutate around, which is the accepted explanation for why more than a century of study has produced no documented microbial resistance to it. It is neutral in charge, which allows it to diffuse through the extracellular polymeric matrix of biofilms that repel cationic agents. It is active at concentrations orders of magnitude below what bleach requires for equivalent effect, because at neutral pH the protonated species predominates and is substantially more potent than the hypochlorite ion.

And it does not persist. On contact with organic material it is consumed, degrading to water and chloride. There is no residual antimicrobial field, no long sub-lethal tail, no accumulation in dust or wastewater. In vitro work by González-Espinosa and colleagues found that pH-neutral superoxidized solution did not inhibit human dermal fibroblast viability, which is a meaningful contrast with iodine, chlorhexidine and silver preparations at working concentrations.

This is the reason I took the role I hold. The chemistry is not novel. What is novel is treating biological compatibility as a design requirement rather than an afterthought, and building a manufacturing process capable of delivering the molecule at a stated concentration that survives the shelf, which is a genuinely difficult problem that most of this category has not solved.

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What I am not claiming

I want to be exact about the limits of this argument, because the field is full of people who are not.

Hypochlorous acid is not selective. It does not distinguish between Staphylococcus aureus and Staphylococcus epidermidis, and anyone telling you their antimicrobial spares the commensal population while eliminating pathogens is describing a product that does not exist. At the moment of application, an effective antimicrobial reduces whatever is present.

The relevant question is not whether commensals are affected. It is what happens next. A non-persistent agent permits recolonization from the follicular and deep reservoirs that surface application does not reach, and it leaves no residual gradient to shape which organisms return. A persistent agent continues to shape that recolonization for hours or days, at concentrations that select rather than kill. I regard that distinction as the substantive one, and it is the one the marketing conversation in this category almost entirely ignores.

What to do with this

The practical conclusion is unglamorous, which is usually a sign that it is correct.

Keep washing your hands, at the moments that matter, with plain soap. Disinfect the surfaces where transmission actually occurs and stop treating the rest of your home as a sterile field. Be skeptical of any product whose selling point is that it keeps killing for twenty-four hours, because that residual is the mechanism of concern rather than the benefit. Ask what an antimicrobial degrades into and how long it takes.

And when you do need to intervene, consider whether the chemistry you reach for was designed with the system in mind or simply designed to be strong. Those are not the same project. For most of the past half-century we have been running the second one and calling it the first.

Robert W. Malone, MD, MS is Chief Medical Officer of Curativa Bay, Inc., which manufactures stabilized hypochlorous acid. That is a financial interest and readers should weigh this piece accordingly. Nothing here is medical advice, and nothing here should be read as a claim that any product treats, cures or prevents disease.

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References

Every citation below must be verified against the primary source before publication.

1. Strachan DP. Hay fever, hygiene, and household size. BMJ. 1989;299(6710):1259–1260.

2. Rook GAW. Regulation of the immune system by biodiversity from the natural environment: an ecosystem service essential to health. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2013;110(46):18360–18367.

3. Bloomfield SF, Rook GAW, Scott EA, Shanahan F, Stanwell-Smith R, Turner P. Time to abandon the hygiene hypothesis: new perspectives on allergic disease, the human microbiome, infectious disease prevention and the role of targeted hygiene. Perspect Public Health. 2016;136(4):213–224.

4. Byrd AL, Belkaid Y, Segre JA. The human skin microbiome. Nat Rev Microbiol. 2018;16(3):143–155.

5. Nakatsuji T, Chen TH, Narala S, et al. Antimicrobials from human skin commensal bacteria protect against Staphylococcus aureus and are deficient in atopic dermatitis. Sci Transl Med. 2017;9(378):eaah4680.

6. Proksch E. pH in nature, humans and skin. J Dermatol. 2018;45(9):1044–1052.

7. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Safety and Effectiveness of Consumer Antiseptics; Topical Antimicrobial Drug Products for Over-the-Counter Human Use. Final Rule. 81 FR 61106. September 6, 2016.

8. Scientific Committee on Emerging and Newly Identified Health Risks (SCENIHR). Assessment of the Antibiotic Resistance Effects of Biocides. European Commission; 2009.

9. Wesgate R, Grasha P, Maillard JY. Use of a predictive protocol to measure the antimicrobial resistance risks associated with biocidal product usage. Am J Infect Control. 2016;44(4):458–464.

10. Winterbourn CC, Kettle AJ. Redox reactions and microbial killing in the neutrophil phagosome. Antioxid Redox Signal. 2013;18(6):642–660.

11. Block MS, Rowan BG. Hypochlorous acid: a review. J Oral Maxillofac Surg. 2020;78(9):1461–1466.

12. González-Espinosa D, Perez-Romano L, Guzmán-Soriano B, Arias E, Bongiovanni CM, Gutierrez AA. Effects of pH-neutral, super-oxidised solution on human dermal fibroblasts in vitro. Int Wound J. 2007;4(3):241–250.