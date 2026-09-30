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CH's avatar
CH
Oct 1Edited

I read one of your essays several months ago and bought Curativa Bay Rose Face Serum, Simply Clear Cleanser and Hypochlorous Acid Spray. I love the products! Let me say it again, I love the products! I had a serious acne problem in my early adulthood and am now 60. I still get the occasional cyst-like pimple and the hypochlorous acid has really helped. I use it when I feel one coming on and I am able to heal it before it becomes very inflamed. I also started using hypochlorous acid on wounds and have found they heal much more quickly. I love that the products from Curativa Bay are organic and natural. It amazes me how many chemicals are in a lot of the commercial washes, soaps and lotions that we have been using and I am so happy to have found the Curativa Bay products. My skin has never looked better! Thank you!

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Elaine Courtney's avatar
Elaine Courtney
Oct 1

Very interested in HOCI and its benefits and uses. Thank you, much appreciated!!

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