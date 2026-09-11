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Chinese Doc
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Focusing on the portal of entry rather than just treating downstream lower-respiratory symptoms is such a vital clinical shift. Whether using simple saline or targeted dilute HOCl rinses, barrier protection and nasal hygiene deserve way more attention.

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