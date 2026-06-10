As we move through 2026, public health headlines continue to remind us how vulnerable we remain to rapidly evolving respiratory threats. The 2025–2026 influenza season brought a sharp surge in cases across the United States and beyond, driven largely by the fast-spreading H3N2 subclade K variant—widely dubbed the “super flu.” This strain emerged after the current season’s vaccine was formulated, resulting in lower-than-expected vaccine effectiveness: interim CDC data show protection against outpatient visits ranging from roughly 22–41% depending on age group, with even more limited impact against the dominant circulating viruses in many adults.

Compounding these concerns, a disturbing multi-country hantavirus cluster emerged in May 2026 linked to passengers and crew aboard the Dutch-flagged cruise ship MV Hondius. As of early May reports, at least eight cases—including six laboratory-confirmed Andes virus infections—resulted in three deaths. The outbreak, which began after excursions in hantavirus-endemic areas of South America, has sparked worldwide attention and highlighted how quickly pathogens can spread in close-quarters travel environments.

These events underscore a clear reality: reliance on vaccines alone is insufficient when new variants outpace formulation or when viruses transmit through environmental contamination. The smartest, most reliable approach is rigorous prevention—especially through surface and environmental disinfection that actually works in real-world settings.

Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) offers exactly that. This naturally occurring substance, generated by our own immune cells, is a stable, nontoxic solution proven to inactivate a broad spectrum of pathogens, including enveloped viruses like influenza and hantaviruses. Unlike traditional bleach or ammonia-based cleaners, HOCl is dramatically more effective—often achieving rapid kill times at far lower concentrations while leaving no harmful residue, toxic fumes, or irritating byproducts. It evaporates cleanly and is gentle enough for frequent use around children, the elderly, and those with respiratory sensitivities.

Scientific literature consistently shows HOCl’s superior performance. It disrupts viral proteins and nucleic acids efficiently, with studies demonstrating strong virucidal activity against influenza strains in seconds to minutes at appropriate concentrations. For hantavirus prevention, where transmission occurs primarily through aerosolized rodent urine, droppings, or saliva, thorough disinfection of contaminated surfaces and high-touch areas is a cornerstone of control. HOCl-based protocols—via spraying, fogging, or misting—provide comprehensive coverage, penetrating organic matter and reducing viable virus on surfaces without the drawbacks of harsher chemicals that CDC guidelines traditionally recommend for rodent-related cleanup.

In confined environments like schools, nursing facilities, public buildings, and especially cruise ships or other shared travel settings, implementing a consistent HOCl disinfection protocol could meaningfully curb the spread of contagions. Fogging or aerosolized application has shown promise in reducing airborne and surface viral loads quickly and safely, even in occupied spaces at very low concentrations. This is practical prevention: proactive, scalable, and far less disruptive than reactive quarantines or overwhelmed hospitals.

During my tenure as Indiana’s Attorney General, I prioritized protecting Hoosiers from genuine threats to health and safety while respecting individual liberty and avoiding overreach. That same principle guides my strong support for HOCl today. It embodies common-sense conservatism—effective, efficient, and respectful of people and the environment.

Public awareness remains woefully low. Most Americans have never heard of hypochlorous acid or its advantages over conventional disinfectants. It is time for state and federal officials, health departments, school boards, long-term care administrators, and the cruise and travel industries to act. Integrate HOCl into standard infection-control guidelines. Provide clear education and incentives for adoption. Support research and procurement policies that make this safe technology readily available and affordable.

We cannot predict the next variant or the next unexpected cluster, whether flu, hantavirus, or something yet unnamed. What we can control is how well we prepare everyday environments to interrupt transmission. Establishing HOCl disinfecting protocols in our institutions is a straightforward, evidence-based step that protects the vulnerable, reduces illness burdens, and strengthens community resilience.

Prevention through innovation like hypochlorous acid isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity. Let’s move beyond anticipation and reaction. State leaders, federal agencies, and health institutions should champion its use now. Our families, schools, workplaces, and travelers deserve solutions that are both powerfully effective and responsibly safe.

The time for widespread adoption of HOCl is here. Let’s lead with clarity, science, and practical action.

Curtis T. Hill Jr. served as the 43rd Attorney General of Indiana. He continues to advocate for practical, liberty-respecting approaches to public health and safety.

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