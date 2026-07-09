Curativa Bay

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dolores's avatar
Dolores
2d

I bought the Curativa Age Defied Cleanser and the Advanced HOCL spray and use it daily. The spray has helped with a minor rash on my neck that appears periodically. I learned about these products on a Substack column. Thanks Dr. Malone🤠

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Curativa Bay · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture