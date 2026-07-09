By Dr. Robert Malone, Chief Medical Officer, Curativa Bay

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Modern travel is one of civilization’s greatest achievements. It has connected families, transformed commerce, accelerated science, and opened the world to ordinary people. It has also created the most efficient disease distribution network mankind has ever built.

For the vast majority of human history, most people were born, lived, and died within a radius that a determined person could walk in a day. The idea that an ordinary citizen could eat breakfast in Tampa, close a business deal in Chicago by lunch, and be home in time to put the kids to bed was not a middle-class expectation a century ago. The compression of distance that modern aviation, rail, and infrastructure have achieved is one of the genuine miracles of our civilization, and we have so thoroughly normalized it that we rarely pause to appreciate it.

It has also created the most efficient disease distribution network mankind has ever built.

As a physician and scientist who has spent a career studying infectious disease and biodefense, I have no desire to discourage travel. Quite the opposite. Travel enriches our lives, broadens our understanding of the world, and underpins the global economy. But it also carries biological consequences that too few people understand. Those consequences become even more important in an era when naturally emerging diseases, laboratory accidents, and the possibility of deliberate biological attacks must all be considered.

Understanding risk is not the same thing as fearing it. The purpose of preparedness is to preserve the freedoms we value, not surrender them.

What Travel Makes Possible

The global travel and tourism industry contributes trillions of dollars to the world economy each year and supports hundreds of millions of jobs. Supply chains depend on it. Manufacturers depend on it. Universities depend on it. So do physicians, scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and every profession built on collaboration.

Many of the most important conversations never occur in formal meetings. They happen over dinner after a conference, in an airport lounge between flights, or during the informal discussions that build trust between colleagues. Scientific collaborations, business partnerships, and lifelong friendships often begin because someone boarded an airplane.

The same is true for families.

Modern transportation allows grandparents to know grandchildren who live a thousand miles away. It brings military personnel home on leave. It reunites families for weddings, funerals, graduations, and holidays. Millions of Americans think nothing of crossing the country for a long weekend. Only a few generations ago, such journeys would have been extraordinary.

Travel also broadens perspective. Spending time in another country, navigating a different culture, and seeing how other people live reminds us that our own way of doing things is not the only way. You return home with a better understanding of both others and yourself. These are extraordinary achievements.

But every system has tradeoffs.

The Paradox of Modern Travel

The very characteristics that make travel so valuable also make it remarkably efficient at moving infectious disease.

An international airport is, in biological terms, an enormous mixing vessel. Tens of thousands of people from dozens of countries arrive within hours of one another. They stand in the same security lines, touch the same kiosks, use the same restrooms, eat in the same restaurants, breathe the same air, and then disperse across the country and around the world. Some are young. Some are elderly. Some are healthy. Others are immunocompromised. Some are vaccinated, some are not. Some are carrying pathogens without the slightest hint that they are infected. This is simply the biological reality of rapid global transportation.

Commercial aircraft amplify that reality. Although modern aircraft use high-quality HEPA filtration, passengers still spend hours in close proximity while sharing confined airspace and frequently touching contaminated surfaces. Studies have shown that tray tables, seat pockets, armrests, and lavatory fixtures can harbor bacteria and viruses long after one passenger leaves and another boards.

An infected traveler may board a plane feeling perfectly healthy, change planes in another city, attend meetings, share meals, and return home before developing the first symptom. By then, a pathogen may already have spread across multiple cities, states, or countries.

COVID-19 reminded the world how rapidly a novel pathogen can circle the globe. Long before governments globally imposed masks, lockdowns, and travel restrictions, infected travelers had already carried the virus across continents.

The travel network is extraordinarily good at what it was designed to do. It moves people rapidly across great distances. Unfortunately, pathogens get a free ride.

The Invisible Passenger

What makes travel such an efficient vehicle for disease transmission is not simply the movement of people. It is biology.

Most infectious diseases do not make you sick the moment you are exposed. Viruses and bacteria need time to establish themselves, replicate, and reach sufficient numbers to cause symptoms. Depending on the organism, that incubation period may last anywhere from a couple of days to two weeks or more.

That delay changes everything.

A traveler can board a flight feeling perfectly healthy, spend several days attending meetings, visiting family, eating in restaurants, and shaking dozens of hands before the first symptom appears. By then, the pathogen may already have been carried through multiple cities and across several states or countries.

This is not theoretical. It is exactly how COVID-19 spread around the world during the early months of 2020. Long before governments globally imposed lockdowns and travel restrictions, infected travelers had already seeded outbreaks across multiple continents. The travel network does not create disease. It simply allows disease to move at the same speed as modern transportation.

What You Can Actually Control

That reality should not frighten anyone. It should encourage practical preparedness.

Most of the infections that travelers bring home are not exotic diseases. They are the ordinary illnesses that make vacations miserable and business trips memorable for all the wrong reasons. Norovirus from a cruise or hotel buffet. A respiratory virus picked up during a flight. A gastrointestinal infection from contaminated hands or surfaces. A cold that works its way through the entire family after everyone returns home.

Many of these infections spread through direct contact. Contaminated hands touch faces. Travelers handle luggage, tray tables, security bins, armrests, door handles, elevator buttons, and restaurant menus. Break that chain of transmission, and you reduce your risk.

That is where hypochlorous acid, or HOCl, deserves attention.

Despite the unfamiliar name, HOCl is not some new laboratory invention. It is one of the primary antimicrobial molecules produced by your own immune system. White blood cells generate it naturally to kill bacteria, viruses, and fungi. It is remarkably effective because it attacks pathogens through basic oxidative chemistry, a mechanism against which microbes cannot develop meaningful resistance.

Today, stabilized HOCl can be produced from nothing more than salt, water, and electricity. At appropriate concentrations, it is highly effective against a broad range of pathogens while remaining gentle enough for routine use on skin and common surfaces. It combines broad antimicrobial activity with an excellent safety profile

For travelers, the practical applications are obvious.

Before settling into your seat, wipe down the tray table, armrests, seatbelt buckle, and touchscreen. Clean your hands before eating. Wipe high-touch surfaces in hotel rooms, particularly remote controls, light switches, bathroom fixtures, and door handles. If you are traveling through crowded airports during periods of increased respiratory illness, consider using an HOCl nasal spray to reduce pathogen exposure in the nasal passages, where many respiratory viruses first establish infection.

None of these measures is perfect.

Preparedness is almost never about finding a single solution. It is about stacking small advantages in your favor. Every barrier you place between yourself and an infectious agent reduces the probability that your trip ends with an unwanted souvenir.

Most infectious diseases encountered during travel are preventable with simple, inexpensive, common-sense precautions. That is a far more rational response than fear, panic, or surrendering basic freedoms every time a new outbreak appears.

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Disease as a Weapon

Everything I have described so far concerns the natural spread of infectious disease. But there is another reality that deserves discussion, particularly in a world where biotechnology is advancing rapidly and geopolitical tensions continue to rise.

Disease can also be used deliberately.

The idea is hardly new. Long before the discovery of bacteria and viruses, armies understood that disease could be as effective as swords or cannon. During the fourteenth century siege of Caffa, plague-infected bodies were reportedly catapulted over the city walls. Refugees fleeing the city helped carry what we now know was Yersinia pestis into Europe, contributing to the pandemic we remember as the Black Death.

The twentieth century transformed biological warfare from isolated acts into organized state programs.

The United States conducted limited biological weapons research during the Cold War before President Richard Nixon terminated the nation’s offensive biological weapons program in 1969 on both strategic and moral grounds. The Soviet Union made a very different choice.

Operating under the cover of Biopreparat, the Soviet Union built the largest offensive biological weapons program in history. Tens of thousands of scientists and technicians worked on weaponized anthrax, plague, smallpox, Marburg virus, and numerous other pathogens. Even after signing the Biological Weapons Convention, the program continued in secret, developing organisms designed to be more virulent, evade detection, and resist treatment.

The United States also conducted field experiments to better understand how biological agents might spread through modern cities. The best known was Operation Sea-Spray in 1950, in which bacteria believed at the time to be harmless were dispersed over the San Francisco Bay area. Whatever its scientific value, the experiment remains controversial because civilians were unknowingly exposed.

The anthrax letter attacks of 2001 demonstrated another reality. A biological attack does not require mass casualties to produce enormous consequences. Only a handful of letters killed five people, infected seventeen others, disrupted government operations, and generated nationwide fear. In biological warfare, panic can become a weapon in its own right.

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Then came COVID-19.

Whether history ultimately concludes that SARS-CoV-2 emerged through a laboratory accident, institutional negligence, or some combination of failures, the broader lesson remains unchanged. A novel pathogen reached a highly connected world and, within weeks, had spread to virtually every continent through the existing transportation network. The virus did not create that network. It simply exploited it.

The consequences extended far beyond the disease itself. Entire economies were shut down. Schools closed. Medical care was disrupted. Civil liberties were restricted. Governments asserted emergency powers on a scale few people believed possible only months earlier. Whatever conclusions one reaches about the origin of COVID-19, it exposed just how vulnerable modern societies have become to biological events.

Why Modern Travel Changes Everything

What distinguishes today’s world from every previous era is not simply biotechnology. It is mobility.

Within days, what began as a single infection can become dozens. Soon it becomes hundreds, then thousands. Exponential growth is not merely a mathematical concept. It is the engine that drives epidemics.

The transportation system that fuels global commerce also allows pathogens to move with extraordinary speed. This is not speculation. It is the reason airports, transportation hubs, and other critical infrastructure occupy such prominent positions in biodefense planning by the Department of War, the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department and other national security agencies. These organizations recognize that transportation networks are both an extraordinary national asset and a potential vulnerability. No single intervention can eliminate that vulnerability.

Surface disinfection alone will not stop an airborne biological weapon. Vaccines alone cannot stop every emerging pathogen. Border controls alone cannot contain a rapidly spreading disease. Effective biodefense depends on layers of protection: surveillance, rapid diagnosis, environmental hygiene, medical countermeasures, and informed citizens who understand how to protect themselves. COVID also demonstrated the limits of centralized pandemic management. By the time many governments imposed sweeping restrictions, international spread was already well underway. Several policies proved ineffective, while others caused lasting economic, educational, and social harm. Governments have an important role in public health, but they are only one layer of preparedness. Individuals remain responsible for protecting themselves, their families, and their communities.

Good hygiene, situational awareness, and practical preparedness may seem like small measures, but millions of people taking sensible precautions can substantially reduce disease transmission. We should never underestimate the value of informed citizens who understand both the risks they face and the steps they can take to reduce them.

That is how resilient societies respond to biological threats. Not through panic, and not by surrendering freedom, but through knowledge, preparation, and common sense.

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What This Means for All of Us

I am not writing this to discourage travel.

Quite the opposite.

Travel enriches our lives. It strengthens families, drives economic growth, accelerates scientific discovery, and reminds us that there is a remarkable world beyond our own communities. Those are benefits worth preserving.

But preserving them requires understanding the risks that accompany them.

COVID-19 taught us many lessons. One of the most important was that governments often respond to uncertainty by expanding their authority. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, vaccine passports, business closures, school closures, censorship, and emergency powers became the default response across much of the world. Many of those policies inflicted profound economic, educational, and social damage while doing far less to stop viral transmission than promised.

The answer to infectious disease is not fear. It is not panic. It is not surrendering fundamental liberties every time a new pathogen emerges.

The answer is preparedness. Preparedness begins with understanding how diseases spread and recognizing that simple measures often provide meaningful protection, particularly when traveling. Wash your hands. Clean the surfaces you are about to touch. Pay attention to outbreak reports without becoming consumed by them. Support your immune system through good nutrition, adequate sleep, regular exercise, and appropriate preventive healthcare. If you are traveling through crowded airports, airplanes, hotels, or conference centers, carry an effective antimicrobial and use it. As far as I am concerned, HOCL is the most non-toxic and effective one available on the market.

Biodefense has never relied on a single intervention. It depends on layers of protection, each reducing risk and buying time. Individuals have a role to play, just as institutions do.

The goal is not to eliminate risk. That is impossible. The goal is to reduce unnecessary risk while preserving the freedom to live, work, travel, and experience the world.

Modern transportation remains one of humanity’s greatest achievements. It connects nations, ideas, markets, and families. That same network also allows infectious diseases to move farther and faster than at any other time in history.

Civilization depends on the free movement of people, ideas, and commerce. The challenge is not to restrict that movement, but to understand the biological realities that accompany it and prepare accordingly.

That reality should not make us fearful; it should make us wiser.

Go see the world.

Just don’t give the invisible passenger a free ride.

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Disclosure: I serve as Chief Medical Officer of Curativa Bay, a veteran-founded company focused on technologies that help reduce the spread of infectious disease. Curativa Bay manufactures stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for personal, institutional, and emergency preparedness applications. The company’s products hold EPA List N registration for emerging viral pathogens, FDA 510(k) clearance where applicable, ISO 13485 certification, and are used in settings ranging from healthcare and emergency response to military and public preparedness.

The views expressed in this article are based on publicly available scientific literature, biodefense planning documents, and my professional experience in infectious disease research, biodefense, and public health. This article is intended for educational purposes and should not be considered individual medical advice.

Dr. Robert Malone serves as Chief Medical Officer of Curativa Bay, a veteran-founded company dedicated to preventing the spread of human disease and equipping individuals, institutions, and government agencies with the tools to protect their people. Curativa Bay’s HOCl-based products hold EPA List N, FDA 510(k), ISO 13485, and WHO recognition credentials. This article is for general educational purposes and does not constitute personal medical advice. The biodefense perspectives expressed reflect publicly available assessments and published scientific literature.