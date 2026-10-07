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Jean's avatar
Jean
2d

The source and email for this were not available.

US President Donald Trump announced that he will speak directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the mysterious death of a 28-year-old lab worker at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute in Siberia. The Trump administration is aggressively pressuring Moscow for transparency, as US intelligence and federal health agencies closely monitor....

While President Trump indicated a high-level phone call would happen very soon—potentially yielding a report as early as Thursday—Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that no official call had been scheduled yet

The Epoch Times has just published a further update. The basic status reported remains the same.

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Athina Kaviris's avatar
Athina Kaviris
2d

Not sure how you received my contact to email me this but please remove me. Dr Malone is an avid supporter of genocide.

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