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Jean's avatar
Jean
Nov 6

I personally find this a timely and very helpful review. With all the current warnings and the French example, its on point! I'm relieved I can use a CB product to preserve my water supply. Thanks for this article!

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DBC's avatar
DBC
Nov 6

You’re re-enforcing the fear porn. We appreciate your intentions, but really, step back and take stock of the latest propaganda. Fear porn…. again.

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