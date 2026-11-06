Hypochlorous acid for water, wounds, burns and food when help is days away

After a hurricane, an ice storm or a long power outage, the first things to fail are the ones we never think about. The tap runs brown or stops. The pharmacy is closed. The refrigerator warms up. A small cut from clearing debris, left dirty for three days, turns into the infection that sends someone to an emergency room that is already overwhelmed.

Most preparedness lists cover food, water, light and power. Fewer people think hard about infection control: keeping wounds clean, keeping food safe, and keeping the surfaces your family eats and sleeps on from becoming a source of illness. In my experience, that gap is where a manageable situation becomes a medical one.

HOCl covers much of that gap, and many of you already keep it in the house. Here is how I would put it to work when help is days away.

This post is general education. It is not medical advice for your situation.

Off grid, the property that matters most is stability. A bottle in a go-bag may sit through a summer in the garage before anyone opens it, so it has to hold its stated concentration for months without refrigeration. A stabilized HOCl that does can do five jobs that would otherwise take five different products: treat burns, cleanse wounds, sanitize food, prevent the spread of disease, and protect the water supply.

Burn care

Power outages bring burns. Generators, camp stoves, candles, lanterns and cooking over open flame all move into close quarters when the lights go out, often in the dark and often with children nearby. Burned skin has lost the barrier that keeps bacteria out, and off grid the hours after a burn decide whether it heals cleanly or becomes infected.

HOCl belongs on a burn immediately, applied liberally and directly to the burned skin. HOCl wound and skin cleansers are FDA-cleared for minor burns. HOCl cleanses the burn without scrubbing, without stinging, and without the tissue damage that harsher antiseptics cause, because it is well tolerated by healthy cells at its working concentration (Haralović et al., 2025). This is why hospitals and burn care centers use HOCl as a treatment for burns. At the Arizona Burn Center, a randomized trial in patients with severe burns found that grafts took just as well with HOCl irrigation as with mafenide, a long-standing burn antimicrobial, and at a lower cost per patient (Rizzo et al., 2024). The same gentleness lets you keep reapplying it, as often as the burn needs, through every dressing change until help arrives or the skin closes.

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Wound care

Most disaster injuries are small: cuts from glass and sheet metal, punctures from nails, scrapes from falls while clearing debris. Time and dirt are what make them dangerous. A wound left contaminated for two or three days gives bacteria a head start that is hard to reverse without antibiotics you may not be able to get.

HOCl closes that gap. The same FDA-cleared cleanser that treats burns is cleared for cleansing and irrigating minor cuts and scrapes, and it can be used from the first minute after an injury through every day of healing. HOCl debrides the wound, lifting away dead tissue, dirt and debris along with the microorganisms that hide in them, and it prevents infection before it can take hold. In clinical settings, HOCl irrigation has cut bacterial load in wounds by 4 to 6 logs, and in one surgical study, wound closure failed in more than 80% of saline-treated patients compared with 25% of those treated with HOCl (reviewed in Haralović et al., 2025). Those results show what a well-made HOCl can do for a wound that has to heal far from a clinic.

HOCl keeps a wound clean while the body does its work.

Food sanitization

When refrigeration fails and dishwater is scarce, foodborne illness follows. Vomiting and diarrhea are an inconvenience at home. Off grid, with little clean water to replace lost fluids, they can become dangerous, especially for children and older adults.

HOCl food sprays carry FDA approval for food sanitization, and HOCl has a long record in commercial food processing. USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service lists electrolytically generated HOCl as safe and suitable for meat and poultry processing, and food-contact surfaces may be sanitized at up to 200 ppm (Veasey and Muriana, 2016). In that study, a 250 ppm spray cut Listeria on clean slicing blades by more than 99.999%.

In a camp kitchen or a powerless house, that means one spray can sanitize cutting boards, knives, counters, produce, coolers and the containers food is stored in. Because it is gentle on skin, the same bottle can sanitize hands when soap and water run short. No sanitizer can rescue food that has spoiled, but HOCl can keep the food you still have, and the surfaces it touches, from making your family sick.

Disease prevention and disinfection

Emergencies push people together. Families crowd into the one room with a working heater, neighbors share a generator, shelters put hundreds of strangers under one roof, and bathrooms get used far more than they get cleaned. Stomach viruses and respiratory infections can move through a household or a shelter in days.

HOCl disinfectants are EPA-registered, with kill claims for norovirus, one of the most contagious causes of vomiting and diarrhea and a frequent source of outbreaks wherever people live close together. Because HOCl is safe to use around children, food areas and bedding, it can be used as often as the situation demands: on door handles, faucets, toilet levers and light switches, on flashlights, radios, phones and the generator pull cord, on cots and shared tools, and throughout a sick room and the bathroom it shares. Used that way, a disinfectant keeps one person’s illness from becoming everyone’s at a time when medical care may be days away.

Water purification

Hypochlorous acid has been purifying drinking water for more than a century. When chlorine is added to water it forms HOCl, and HOCl is the main agent that inactivates the bacteria and viruses in it. Jersey City began routine disinfection of its drinking water in 1908. As disinfection spread, typhoid in the United States fell from about 100 cases per 100,000 people in 1900 to 0.1 per 100,000 by 2006 (CDC). Every chlorine-based emergency method, from purification tablets to granular calcium hypochlorite, works the same way, by generating HOCl in the water.

The obvious question is whether a bottle of stabilized HOCl can go straight into a water jug. The chemistry says HOCl is the right molecule for the job. A 160 ppm product made for skin and surfaces would still need its own validated dosing for drinking water, because public water systems keep the disinfectant residual at or below 4 ppm, and until a product is labeled for that use, a labeled drinking water treatment is the one to reach for (EPA). No chlorine-based method removes heavy metals, fuel or other chemicals from floodwater, and Cryptosporidium resists normal doses.

Where HOCl protects the water supply today is everything the water touches. Stored water is only as clean as the jug, bladder, filter housing or dipper it sits in, and HOCl can sanitize every one of them so that treated water stays safe to drink.

What to look for

Not all HOCl is equal, and the differences matter more when you can’t run to the store for a replacement. The bottles worth keeping state their concentration in ppm and carry credentials that match the job: FDA clearance for burns and wounds, FDA approval for food, and EPA registration for disinfection. Kept cool, dark and sealed in its opaque bottle, and away from acids and ammonia, a stabilized HOCl will be ready the day the power goes out. Curativa Bay’s HOCl has a shelf stability of 10 years.

Build the kit now

Self-reliance has always included medicine. Our grandparents kept iodine, clean linen and a pot for boiling water because they knew help could be far away. HOCl belongs on that same shelf. A stabilized bottle can sit in a go-bag for years and still be gentle enough for a child’s scraped knee.

Put the kit together before a storm is on the radar, and read the labels while the lights are still on, so that when the grid goes down your energy goes to the problems in front of you.

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