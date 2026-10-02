A reasonable question we get, more often than you’d think: if hypochlorous acid is hypochlorous acid, why do you sell it five different ways?

It’s a fair challenge, and the honest answer is the one we’d want to hear ourselves. The molecule is the same. The concentration is not, and concentration is most of what determines whether a product belongs on your face or on your kitchen counter.

The argument for using less

In The Hygiene Paradox, our chief medical officer made a case that runs against the grain of how most of this category markets itself: the goal is not maximum antimicrobial coverage of your entire home. It’s identifying the handful of moments and surfaces where transmission actually happens, intervening there decisively, and leaving the rest of the microbial environment alone.

That framework has a practical consequence most brands skip over. If you are intervening at specific moments rather than maintaining a continuous antimicrobial field, you don’t need one aggressive formula applied everywhere. You need the right strength in the right place — and in several cases, that strength is far lower than people assume.

Which is how you end up with five bottles.

Buy Now

What’s in each one

Saline Nose Cleanser. The gentlest thing we make, by a wide margin. It is essentially a saline mist — purified water and sea salt, with hypochlorous acid at a trace level. It is not an antimicrobial product and we don’t position it as one. It’s for the dryness that comes with forced-air heat, long flights, and winter indoor air. Two sprays per nostril, as often as you like.

Advanced Hypochlorous Skin Spray. Three ingredients: pure HOCl, ultra-pure water, sea salt. Nothing else — no preservatives, no fragrance, no surfactants. A daily mist for skin that has had enough of harsh products. Mild enough to use morning and night.

Fresh Wash Pro Food Mist. For produce. Spray, let it sit, put it away — no rinse step, which is the entire point. A rinse step is why most produce washes end up unused under the sink.

Petshield Skin & Coat Grooming Spray. Formulated at a higher concentration than the human products, because fur is a barrier and the spray has to get through it to reach skin. For coats, paws after walks, and bedding. No rinse, no sting, no fragrance.

CuraClean Daily Disinfectant. The only product in the line that is a disinfectant in the regulatory sense, and the only one that carries an EPA registration. It kills 99.9% of bacteria on hard surfaces in two minutes, and is effective against Influenza A, RSV, Norovirus and Rhinovirus with a ten-minute contact time. Doorknobs, light switches, phones, counters — the short list of places transmission actually happens.

Buy Now