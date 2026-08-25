I am now old enough to have a personal stake in longevity research, which is one reason the current state of the field irritates me as much as it does. Peptides, NAD precursors, senolytics, cold plunges, hyperbaric chambers, panels running two hundred analytes with no theory tying them together. Some of this is early-stage science being conducted properly. Much of it is supplementation in search of a mechanism, and nearly all of it rests on the assumption that aging well is a question of what you introduce into the system.

Click here for HOCl

There is a different question available, and I think it is the more interesting one. Your body has been running a sophisticated chemical defense since before you were born, and one of the molecules it uses has become a consumer product over the past decade. The gap between how that molecule behaves inside a neutrophil and how it gets described on a label is worth examining, including the parts of the story that do not help anyone’s sales figures.

The oxidative burst

Begin with the neutrophil, the most abundant white blood cell in circulation and the first responder to bacterial invasion.

When a neutrophil engulfs a bacterium, it assembles a piece of machinery at the phagosomal membrane. The NADPH oxidase complex, built from cytosolic components including p47phox, p67phox, p40phox and Rac2 together with the membrane components p22phox and gp91phox, begins pushing electrons onto molecular oxygen. Oxygen consumption in the cell can rise as much as a hundredfold while this is happening, which is where the term respiratory burst comes from.

The immediate product is superoxide, which is unstable and dismutates to hydrogen peroxide. Myeloperoxidase then catalyzes the reaction between that hydrogen peroxide and chloride ion to produce hypochlorous acid. Myeloperoxidase is the most abundant protein in the neutrophil, around five percent of its dry weight, and it has almost no bactericidal activity of its own. It is a catalyst. The hypohalous acids it generates, principally hypochlorous acid at physiological chloride concentrations, account for the bulk of the cell’s killing power.

This is the same compound now sold in spray bottles for facial care.

Note what evolution converged on here. HOCl is promiscuous rather than selective. It attacks membrane lipids, oxidizes sulfhydryl groups on essential enzymes, chlorinates aromatic amino acid residues and damages nucleic acids, more or less at the same time. Because there is no single molecular lock to pick, there is no single mutation that opens the door, which remains the most plausible explanation for why bacteria have not acquired resistance to it in the way they have to every antibiotic class we have fielded. Given where we now stand on antimicrobial resistance, that is worth more attention than it usually receives.

The same molecule, in the artery wall

Commercial writing about HOCl tends to stop with the paragraph above, which is convenient, because the literature keeps going.

Chlorinated tyrosine residues, specifically 3-chlorotyrosine, are the molecular fingerprint of myeloperoxidase-derived HOCl. No other process in human biology leaves that mark. When investigators looked for it in human arteries, levels in atherosclerotic tissue taken during vascular surgery ran roughly sixfold higher than in normal aortic intima, and LDL isolated from atherosclerotic intima carried about thirty times the 3-chlorotyrosine of circulating LDL. Myeloperoxidase has since become a cardiovascular risk biomarker in its own right, and elevated plasma levels appear across a range of chronic inflammatory conditions beyond the vasculature.

So the same chemistry your neutrophils use to sterilize a phagosome in milliseconds also participates in the slow oxidative modification of lipoproteins in your artery wall across decades. What separates the two is dose, location and duration. A brief burst inside a sealed compartment, aimed at an organism the cell has already captured, is the system functioning as designed. A low-grade extracellular version of the same reaction running for thirty years inside a plaque is the system doing damage. I would treat any description of a potent oxidant as straightforwardly good for you as a marketing document rather than a scientific one.

Two things happen to neutrophils as we age

Both are relevant here, and they pull against each other.

Baseline inflammation rises. The neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio climbs steadily with age as neutrophil counts increase and lymphocyte numbers fall, and it is among the cheapest and most accessible markers of systemic inflammation available from a routine blood count. This is part of what Franceschi named inflammaging: a chronic, sterile, low-grade inflammatory tone that persists with no acute threat present.

Meanwhile the acute response degrades. Work in healthy elderly volunteers, screened specifically to separate age-related change from disease-related change, reports impaired chemotaxis, altered signaling through pathways including protein kinase C, and diminished oxidative burst under certain stimuli. I want to be accurate about the state of this evidence: it is mixed, with real discrepancies between in vitro and in vivo results and between murine and human work. The direction is consistent enough to take seriously without being settled enough to treat as established.

The combination is unfavorable. An older immune system carries more inflammatory background while mounting a less precise response to the things that warrant one. What follows from that, for me at least, is not an argument for adding oxidant. It is an argument for reducing how often the system is called on in the first place. A colonized wound, a recurring low-grade skin infection or a persistent irritant exposure each draws on an account that no longer refills the way it did at thirty.

The topical evidence

Atopic dermatitis is the best-studied application, and the picture there is instructive in both directions.

Something like ninety percent of atopic dermatitis patients carry Staphylococcus aureus on lesional skin, often on non-lesional skin and in the nares as well, frequently with no visible sign of infection. That colonization is not incidental to the disease. It promotes inflammation, drives flares, and peaks in density during them.

Topical hypochlorous acid has been tested in this setting. In an investigator-blinded randomized study by Berman and Nestor, about seventy-four percent of subjects treated with topical HOCl reported reduced itching within seventy-two hours, compared with thirty percent of untreated controls. The mechanism appears to run through two channels: direct microbicidal activity against S. aureus, and an anti-inflammatory effect independent of that, with reported activity on histamine, leukotriene B4 and interleukin-2, plus interaction with NF-kB signaling in animal models.

The countervailing evidence deserves equal billing. A meta-analysis of dilute bleach baths concluded they did not outperform plain water baths. One carefully done study of dilute bleach in atopic dermatitis found improved barrier function and reduced itch without clearing the bacteria at all, which indicates we do not fully understand what is happening. And every one of these studies examined a specific formulation at a specific concentration and pH. Efficacy does not transfer from one product to another because both list the same active molecule on the label. I apply that standard to my own company’s products and would ask you to apply it too.

Where this leaves me

Nothing here supports the claim that hypochlorous acid extends lifespan. I have not made that claim and you should be skeptical of anyone who does.

The narrower version holds up better anyway. Your immune system arrived at a particular strategy for handling microbial burden, which is a potent, non-selective, non-resistance-inducing oxidant deployed in a tightly contained space for a very short time. Where we have borrowed that strategy deliberately, on a wound, on colonized skin, on a work surface, on produce, it performs well and without the collateral costs of the harsher chemistries we have been reaching for instead. Where the same chemistry runs continuously and without containment, it contributes to the damage we are trying to avoid.

The practical objective, then, is a lower standing burden rather than a higher oxidant load. Fewer colonized surfaces, fewer irritants provoking a skin barrier that is already less resilient than it used to be, fewer small infections asking an aging neutrophil compartment for a response it no longer delivers as cleanly. That is a modest argument and it will not sell anyone a subscription box, but it is the one the literature actually supports, and I would rather make the smaller argument and have it hold.

Be well.

RWM

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